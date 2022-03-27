Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

14-Year-Old Ella Cosgrove Swims 4:47 500 Free at Phoenix Sectionals

2022 Speedo Spring Sectionals – Phoenix

  • March 24-27, 2022
  • PCDS Aquatic Center, Phoenix, AZ
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live Results on MeetMobile “2022 Spring Speedo Sectional – Phoenix, AZ”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2

Combined

  1. Phoneix Swim Club – 1617
  2. Swim Neptune – 1563.5
  3. Bellevue Club Swim Team – 1503.5
  4. Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 944
  5. Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 727

Men

  1. Swim Neptune – 1075
  2. Phoenix Swim Club – 758.5
  3. Bellevue Club Swim Team – 670
  4. Olympic Cascade Aquatics – 586.5
  5. Team Eugene Aquatics-YMCA – 464.5

Women

  1. Phoenix Swim Club – 858.5
  2. Bellevue Club Swim Team – 833.5
  3. Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 802.5
  4. Swim Neptune – 488.5
  5. Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 479

14-year-old Ella Cosgrove out of Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics won the women’s 500 free tonight at the Pheonix Sectionals meet, swimming a 4:47.77. It was a milestone swim for Cosgrove, marking her 2nd time under 4;50 in the event. Her first sub-4:50 came in prelims, where she swam a 4:49.70.

Kennedy Noble, a Phoenix Swim Club 18-year-old, continued to swim extremely well this weekend. Noble first won the women’s 200 back, posting a 1:52.05. That swim comes in just off Noble’s personal best of 1:51.91, which she swam in February of 2021. Noble then went on to win the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 53.15. That swim was also just off her personal best of 53.00, which also was established in February of 2021. Notably, Bainbridge Island Swim Club 14-year-old Clare Watson swam a new personal best of 54.49 to take 2nd in the event.

Swim Neptune 17-year-old and Cal recruit Keaton Jones won another event last night, taking the men’s 200 back in 1:44.91. That swim comes in well off Jones’ career best of 1:41.71, which he swam in December of 2021 at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet. Jones swam a solid front half of his race tonight, splitting 50.14 on the first 100, thanks to splits of 24.21 and 25.93 on the first two 50s.

UNLV recruit Charley Page-Jones, a Team Eugene Aquatics YMCA 18-year-old, won the men’s 100 fly in 47.40. That swim marks a new personal best for Page-Jones.

There was a tie in the men’s 100 breast, where Phoenix Swim Club’s Ikuto Yoshida and Aulea Swim Club’s Thomas Caps each touching in 55.03.

Other Saturday Event Winners

  • Men’s 500 Free: Matthew Williamson (OCA) – 4:31.12
  • Women’s 100 Breast: Kinley Wigle (BEND) – 1:01.98

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!