14-Year-Old Ella Cosgrove Swims 4:47 500 Free at Phoenix Sectionals

2022 Speedo Spring Sectionals – Phoenix

March 24-27, 2022

PCDS Aquatic Center, Phoenix, AZ

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile “2022 Spring Speedo Sectional – Phoenix, AZ”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2

Combined

Phoneix Swim Club – 1617 Swim Neptune – 1563.5 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 1503.5 Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 944 Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 727

Men

Swim Neptune – 1075 Phoenix Swim Club – 758.5 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 670 Olympic Cascade Aquatics – 586.5 Team Eugene Aquatics-YMCA – 464.5

Women

Phoenix Swim Club – 858.5 Bellevue Club Swim Team – 833.5 Bainbridge Island Swim Club – 802.5 Swim Neptune – 488.5 Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics – 479

14-year-old Ella Cosgrove out of Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics won the women’s 500 free tonight at the Pheonix Sectionals meet, swimming a 4:47.77. It was a milestone swim for Cosgrove, marking her 2nd time under 4;50 in the event. Her first sub-4:50 came in prelims, where she swam a 4:49.70.

Kennedy Noble, a Phoenix Swim Club 18-year-old, continued to swim extremely well this weekend. Noble first won the women’s 200 back, posting a 1:52.05. That swim comes in just off Noble’s personal best of 1:51.91, which she swam in February of 2021. Noble then went on to win the women’s 100 fly, clocking a 53.15. That swim was also just off her personal best of 53.00, which also was established in February of 2021. Notably, Bainbridge Island Swim Club 14-year-old Clare Watson swam a new personal best of 54.49 to take 2nd in the event.

Swim Neptune 17-year-old and Cal recruit Keaton Jones won another event last night, taking the men’s 200 back in 1:44.91. That swim comes in well off Jones’ career best of 1:41.71, which he swam in December of 2021 at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet. Jones swam a solid front half of his race tonight, splitting 50.14 on the first 100, thanks to splits of 24.21 and 25.93 on the first two 50s.

UNLV recruit Charley Page-Jones, a Team Eugene Aquatics YMCA 18-year-old, won the men’s 100 fly in 47.40. That swim marks a new personal best for Page-Jones.

There was a tie in the men’s 100 breast, where Phoenix Swim Club’s Ikuto Yoshida and Aulea Swim Club’s Thomas Caps each touching in 55.03.

Other Saturday Event Winners