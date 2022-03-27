14-Year-Old Anderson McEnaney Posts 24.27 LCM 50 Free at Buffalo Sectionals

2022 Speedo Spring Sectional – Buffalo

March 24-27, 2022

ECC Burt Flickinger Aquatic Center, Buffalo, NY

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectional Championship”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Thursday

Combined

Scarlet Aquatics – 1295 Commonwealth Swimming – 715 Eagle Swim Team Inc. – 516 STAR Swimming – 387 Victor Swim Club – 327.5

Men

Scarlet Aquatics – 705 Commonwealth Swimming – 284 Eagle Swim Team Inc. – 269 Victor Swim Club – 225 STAR Swimming – 174

Women

Scarlet Aquatics – 590 Commonwealth Swimming – 431 Eagle Swim Team, Inc. – 247 STAR Swimming – 213 Executive Swim Club – 134

On Saturday at the Speedo Sectionals meet in Buffalo, 16-year-old YMCA of Cumberland swimmer Daniel Diehl broke the 15-16 NAG in the 100 back. You can read more about that swim here.

Outside of Diehl’s 100 back, there was plenty of fast swimming in Buffalo tonight. One of those races came from Diehl himself, who won the men’s 50 free by over a second, swimming a 23.17. The swim was just off his personal best of 22.99, but came after he had already swum his 100 back tonight. Notably, 14-year-old Anderson McEnaney took 2nd in the race with a 24.27, marking a new personal best by 0.20 seconds. McEnaney is now ranked #43 all-time in the 13-14 age group with the performance.

STAR Swimming 16-year-old Mira Keller won the women’s 50 free with a 26.95, dipping under 27 seconds for the first time in her career. .

Scarlet Aquatics duo Kate Hurst, 16, and Chloe Kim, 14, went 1-2 in the women’s 400 free. Hurst won the race in 4:17.98, with Kim right behind in 4:18.60. Both girls broke 4:20 for the first time today. Hurst entered the meet with a best time of 4:21.19 from May of 2021, while Kim had a PB of 4:20.33, which she swam in July of 2021. Kim broke into the all-time top 100 rankings for 13-14 girls with her performance tonight.

Commonwealth Swimming 18-year-old Natalie Mannion won the women’s 100 back handily, swimming a 1:02.22. The swim comes in just off Mannion’s personal best of 1:01.87, which she swam all the way back in July of 2019. Mannion also won the women’s 200 fly earlier in the session, swimming a 2:15.69 to touch first by 4 seconds. The swim was also just off Mannion’s personal best of 2:15.55, which is also from 2019. Chloe Kim swam a massive personal best of 2:19.50 to take 2nd, marking her best time by 3.73 seconds.

Archie Minto, an unattached 18-year-old, won the men’s 200 fly with a 2:03.49. 15-year-old Richard Poplawski from Scarlet Aquatics came in 2nd with a 2:03.98.

Other Saturday Event Winners