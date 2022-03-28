DATA VISUAL: 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships Final Team Scoring

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 23-26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

The men’s NCAA swimming and diving season has come to a close. Cal has taken the national championship trophy back from Texas, winning the meet with 487.5 points to the Longhorns’s 436.5 points. Let’s take a closer look.

On the psych sheet, Cal was seeded to have its best day on the final day of the meet, passing Texas for 1st place with their 400 freestyle relay performance. However, the meet was not as close as projected. The Golden Bears took the lead in the team scores at the end of Day 3, moved to 2nd after the 1,650 freestyle, but bounced back to 1st and held that spot through the end of the competition. While Cal and Texas were chasing 1st place, Florida steadily maintained their position in 3rd place throughout the bulk of the competition (374 points). There was a large margin between the Gators and the rest of the field, with NC State finishing 4th (291 points).

It was a relatively close between teams finishing 5th through 7th with Indiana (265 points), Arizona State (236 points), and Stanford (231 points). While Georgia finished 8th, the Bulldogs were in 3rd place after the 500 freestyle after finishing 1-2 in the event. Georgia was in 6th place prior to the 400 medley relay, before falling to 8th through the end of the competition.

Only 33 points separated teams finishing 9th through 12th: Ohio State (165 points), Virginia (154.5 points), Virginia Tech (143 points), and Louisville (132 points).