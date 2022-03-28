Destin Lasco on Getting 2nd in the 200 Back Last Year: “It fueled me every day”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Official Psych Sheets
- Virtual Championship Program
- SwimSwam Pick Em’s Contest
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
200 back
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
- NCAA Meet Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
- American Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
- US Open Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
- Pool Record: Ryan Murphy (CAL): 1:35.73
Top 3 finishers:
- Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:37.71
- Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:38.77
- Daniel Carr (CAL- 5Y): 1:39.06
- Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 1:39.39
- Leon LacAlister (STAN- Junior): 1:39.67
- Jack Dahlgren (MIZZ- Senior): 1:40.17
- Bryce Mefford (CAL- 5Y): 1:40.31
- Justin Grender (UVA- Senior): 1:40.72
Destin Lasco, the top seed coming into this meet, took home the title in 1:37.71. Texas sophomore Carson Foster went out fast and flipped first at the 100, but Lasco charged past him on the back half to take the win.
Cal also had fifth year’s Daniel Carr (3rd) and Bryce Mefford (7th) finish in the top 8. With these results, Cal now holds a 28.5 point lead on Texas.