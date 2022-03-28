Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Destin Lasco on Getting 2nd in the 200 Back Last Year: “It fueled me every day”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

200 back

Top 3 finishers:

  1. Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:37.71
  2. Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:38.77
  3. Daniel Carr (CAL- 5Y): 1:39.06
  4. Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 1:39.39
  5. Leon LacAlister (STAN- Junior): 1:39.67
  6. Jack Dahlgren (MIZZ- Senior): 1:40.17
  7. Bryce Mefford (CAL- 5Y): 1:40.31
  8. Justin Grender (UVA- Senior): 1:40.72

Destin Lasco, the top seed coming into this meet, took home the title in 1:37.71. Texas sophomore Carson Foster went out fast and flipped first at the 100, but Lasco charged past him on the back half to take the win.

Cal also had fifth year’s Daniel Carr (3rd) and Bryce Mefford (7th) finish in the top 8. With these results, Cal now holds a 28.5 point lead on Texas.

In This Story

