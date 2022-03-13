DATA VISUAL: Scoring the 2022 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships Psych Sheet

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 23 – Saturday, March 26, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

Official Psych Sheets

Live Results

The 2022 Division 1 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship is just around the corner. The team score battle is going to be razor thin, so let’s take a closer look.

Note: the psych sheet does not account for diving points

By just looking at the overall projected final score, it looks like another Texas versus Cal showdown, but after taking a closer look at the numbers, Cal won’t take the lead until the 400 freestyle relay, the last event of the meet.

At the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, Cal came from behind to win the meet. The Golden Bears are projected to take another phoenix approach to this meet and slowly climb the team rankings before soaring to the top. Based on the psych sheet, Cal is seeded to be in 11th place at the end of day one, 5th place at the end of day two, 4th place at the end of day three, and then racing to 1st during the last session on day four.

Per the psych sheet, Cal’s margin of victory is only 7.5 points over Texas. If the Longhorns are swimming lights-out, there could be too much of a gap for the Golden Bears to close in the 400 freestyle relay. Texas also usually saves its best performance for the NCAA Championships, which wouldn’t be reflected on the psych sheet.

Cal winning this meet hinges on the team’s ability to execute in the 200 backstroke during the final session of the meet. If the Golden Bears can lock in multiple A-finalists, that might be enough momentum to bring a first place trophy back to Berkeley.

Texas and Florida are projected to trade 1st and 2nd place multiple times throughout the first two days of the meet. Arizona State is seeded to get this meet started off with a bang, similar to the Sun Devils’ impressive performance at the beginning of the Pac-12 Championships, before falling off the top toward the end of the competition. Arizona State is projected to be in first place at the 200 freestyle on day three, but the team is projected to be in 4th at the end of the meet. NC State is projected to be in 5th by just 2.5 points.

Projected Psych Sheet Final Team Scores:

California, 358.5 Texas, 351 Florida, 310.5 Arizona State, 277 NC State, 274.5 Stanford, 239 Indiana, 226 Louisville, 199 Ohio State, 190 Virginia Tech, 185.5 Georgia, 173 Virginia, 109 Michigan, 92 Tennessee, 89.5 Alabama, 82 Louisiana State, 52 Arizona, 41 Minnesota, 40 Wisconsin, 39 Harvard, 25 Florida State, 24 Penn, 22 Southern California, 21 Auburn/Missouri/Kentucky, 20 Northwestern, 16.5 Georgia Tech, 14 Air Force/Princeton, 11 Texas A&M, 9 Pittsburgh, 6 Penn State, 5 Purdue, 4 Notre Dame/Southern Methodist, 3 University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, 2

Cumulative Team Scoring

200 Medley Relay 800 Freestyle Relay 500 Freestyle 200 IM 50 Freestyle 200 Freestyle Relay 400 IM 100 Butterfly 200 Freestyle 100 Breaststroke 100 Backstroke 400 Medley Relay 1650 Freestyle 200 Backstroke 100 Freestyle 200 Breaststroke 200 Butterfly 400 Freestyle Relay California 10 32 32 56 72 104 135 135 140 154 181 195 195 245 267 297 318.5 358.5 Texas 30 58 77 101 114.5 138.5 168.5 168.5 181 197 217 243 277 291 311 323 323 351 Florida 34 68 97 97 110 140 140 149 178.5 187.5 202.5 226.5 266.5 277.5 283.5 284.5 284.5 310.5 Arizona St 14 54 57 94 100 126 158 163 183 183 187 209 209 209 217 232 243 277 NC State 6 38 62 62 81.5 115.5 115.5 130.5 136.5 136.5 152.5 182.5 212.5 221.5 235.5 235.5 242.5 274.5 Stanford 24 54 65 82 85.5 85.5 99.5 119.5 123.5 123.5 136.5 168.5 168.5 184.5 199.5 215.5 217 239 Indiana 26 40 40 40 40 62 62 79 93 95 127 167 176 181 181 194 208 226 Louisville 40 64 64 64 75 93 97 110 116 131 137 165 165 165 165 169 189 199 Ohio St 32 32 32 35 42 70 70 83 83 83 100 134 149 149 163 163 166 190 Virginia Tech 22 32 32 48 61.5 75.5 75.5 106.5 106.5 106.5 106.5 124.5 124.5 139.5 150.5 156.5 171.5 185.5 Georgia 0 26 61 74 79 81 81 97 122 122 122 130 141 141 141 141 171 173 Virginia 0 12 12 12 22 62 63 63 63 63 63 63 63 74 79 79 79 109 Michigan 18 36 47 58 58 58 74 80 80 80 80 84 86 86 86 86 92 92 Tennessee 8 8 8 8 28 38 38 38 38 50.5 50.5 60.5 60.5 60.5 77.5 77.5 77.5 89.5 Alabama 28 32 32 32 32 32 32 32 32 49 49 61 61 65 65 74 74 82 LSU 0 0 0 0 17 17 17 17 32 32 32 32 32 32 52 52 52 52 Arizona 0 6 20 20 20 26 37 37 37 37 37 37 41 41 41 41 41 41 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 20 20 20 20 20 40 40 40 Wisconsin 0 0 9 9 9 9 15 15 15 15 15 21 27 39 39 39 39 39 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 11 11 11 14 16 16 16 19 19 19 25 Florida St 12 12 12 12 12 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 5 5 5 5 22 22 22 Southern Cali 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 14 14 14 14 14 14 21 21 21 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 8 8 15 15 15 16 17 17 20 20 20 Missouri 0 0 0 4 4 4 4 4 11 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 20 20 Kentucky 0 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 20 20 Northwestern 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 5 14 14 Air Force (M) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 Princeton 0 0 0 6 6 6 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 9 9 9 9 9 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 UNC 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2

Team Scoring by Event