DATA VISUAL: Scoring the 2022 Division I Men’s NCAA Championships Psych Sheet

Comments: 4

2022 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Division 1 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship is just around the corner. The team score battle is going to be razor thin, so let’s take a closer look. 

Note: the psych sheet does not account for diving points

By just looking at the overall projected final score, it looks like another Texas versus Cal showdown, but after taking a closer look at the numbers, Cal won’t take the lead until the 400 freestyle relay, the last event of the meet. 

At the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, Cal came from behind to win the meet. The Golden Bears are projected to take another phoenix approach to this meet and slowly climb the team rankings before soaring to the top. Based on the psych sheet, Cal is seeded to be in 11th place at the end of day one, 5th place at the end of day two, 4th place at the end of day three, and then racing to 1st during the last session on day four. 

Per the psych sheet, Cal’s margin of victory is only 7.5 points over Texas. If the Longhorns are swimming lights-out, there could be too much of a gap for the Golden Bears to close in the 400 freestyle relay. Texas also usually saves its best performance for the NCAA Championships, which wouldn’t be reflected on the psych sheet. 

Cal winning this meet hinges on the team’s ability to execute in the 200 backstroke during the final session of the meet. If the Golden Bears can lock in multiple A-finalists, that might be enough momentum to bring a first place trophy back to Berkeley. 

Texas and Florida are projected to trade 1st and 2nd place multiple times throughout the first two days of the meet. Arizona State is seeded to get this meet started off with a bang, similar to the Sun Devils’ impressive performance at the beginning of the Pac-12 Championships, before falling off the top toward the end of the competition. Arizona State is projected to be in first place at the 200 freestyle on day three, but the team is projected to be in 4th at the end of the meet. NC State is projected to be in 5th by just 2.5 points.

Projected Psych Sheet Final Team Scores:

  1. California, 358.5
  2. Texas, 351
  3. Florida, 310.5
  4. Arizona State, 277
  5. NC State, 274.5
  6. Stanford, 239
  7. Indiana, 226
  8. Louisville, 199
  9. Ohio State, 190
  10. Virginia Tech, 185.5
  11. Georgia, 173
  12. Virginia, 109
  13. Michigan, 92
  14. Tennessee, 89.5 
  15. Alabama, 82
  16. Louisiana State, 52
  17. Arizona, 41
  18. Minnesota, 40
  19. Wisconsin, 39
  20. Harvard, 25
  21. Florida State, 24
  22. Penn, 22
  23. Southern California, 21
  24. Auburn/Missouri/Kentucky, 20
  25. Northwestern, 16.5
  26. Georgia Tech, 14
  27. Air Force/Princeton, 11
  28. Texas A&M, 9
  29. Pittsburgh, 6
  30. Penn State, 5
  31. Purdue, 4
  32. Notre Dame/Southern Methodist, 3
  33. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill, 2

Cumulative Team Scoring

200 Medley Relay 800 Freestyle Relay 500 Freestyle 200 IM 50 Freestyle 200 Freestyle Relay 400 IM 100 Butterfly 200 Freestyle 100 Breaststroke 100 Backstroke 400 Medley Relay 1650 Freestyle 200 Backstroke 100 Freestyle 200 Breaststroke 200 Butterfly 400 Freestyle Relay
California 10 32 32 56 72 104 135 135 140 154 181 195 195 245 267 297 318.5 358.5
Texas 30 58 77 101 114.5 138.5 168.5 168.5 181 197 217 243 277 291 311 323 323 351
Florida 34 68 97 97 110 140 140 149 178.5 187.5 202.5 226.5 266.5 277.5 283.5 284.5 284.5 310.5
Arizona St 14 54 57 94 100 126 158 163 183 183 187 209 209 209 217 232 243 277
NC State 6 38 62 62 81.5 115.5 115.5 130.5 136.5 136.5 152.5 182.5 212.5 221.5 235.5 235.5 242.5 274.5
Stanford 24 54 65 82 85.5 85.5 99.5 119.5 123.5 123.5 136.5 168.5 168.5 184.5 199.5 215.5 217 239
Indiana 26 40 40 40 40 62 62 79 93 95 127 167 176 181 181 194 208 226
Louisville 40 64 64 64 75 93 97 110 116 131 137 165 165 165 165 169 189 199
Ohio St 32 32 32 35 42 70 70 83 83 83 100 134 149 149 163 163 166 190
Virginia Tech 22 32 32 48 61.5 75.5 75.5 106.5 106.5 106.5 106.5 124.5 124.5 139.5 150.5 156.5 171.5 185.5
Georgia 0 26 61 74 79 81 81 97 122 122 122 130 141 141 141 141 171 173
Virginia 0 12 12 12 22 62 63 63 63 63 63 63 63 74 79 79 79 109
Michigan 18 36 47 58 58 58 74 80 80 80 80 84 86 86 86 86 92 92
Tennessee 8 8 8 8 28 38 38 38 38 50.5 50.5 60.5 60.5 60.5 77.5 77.5 77.5 89.5
Alabama 28 32 32 32 32 32 32 32 32 49 49 61 61 65 65 74 74 82
LSU 0 0 0 0 17 17 17 17 32 32 32 32 32 32 52 52 52 52
Arizona 0 6 20 20 20 26 37 37 37 37 37 37 41 41 41 41 41 41
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 20 20 20 20 20 40 40 40
Wisconsin 0 0 9 9 9 9 15 15 15 15 15 21 27 39 39 39 39 39
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 11 11 11 14 16 16 16 19 19 19 25
Florida St 12 12 12 12 12 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 5 5 5 5 22 22 22
Southern Cali 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 14 14 14 14 14 14 21 21 21
Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 8 8 8 8 15 15 15 16 17 17 20 20 20
Missouri 0 0 0 4 4 4 4 4 11 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 20 20
Kentucky 0 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 20 20
Northwestern 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5 16.5
Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 5 14 14
Air Force (M) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11
Princeton 0 0 0 6 6 6 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 9 9 9 9 9
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6
Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3
SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3
UNC 0 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2

Team Scoring by Event

200 Medley Relay 800 Freestyle Relay 500 Freestyle 200 IM 50 Freestyle 200 Freestyle Relay 400 IM 100 Butterfly 200 Freestyle 100 Breaststroke 100 Backstroke 400 Medley Relay 1650 Freestyle 200 Backstroke 100 Freestyle 200 Breaststroke 200 Butterfly 400 Freestyle Relay
California 10 22 0 24 16 32 31 0 5 14 27 14 0 50 22 30 21.5 40
Texas 30 28 19 24 13.5 24 30 0 12.5 16 20 26 34 14 20 12 0 28
Florida 34 34 29 0 13 30 0 9 29.5 9 15 24 40 11 6 1 0 26
Arizona St 14 40 3 37 6 26 32 5 20 0 4 22 0 0 8 15 11 34
NC State 6 32 24 0 19.5 34 0 15 6 0 16 30 30 9 14 0 7 32
Stanford 24 30 11 17 3.5 0 14 20 4 0 13 32 0 16 15 16 1.5 22
Indiana 26 14 0 0 0 22 0 17 14 2 32 40 9 5 0 13 14 18
Louisville 40 24 0 0 11 18 4 13 6 15 6 28 0 0 0 4 20 10
Ohio St 32 0 0 3 7 28 0 13 0 0 17 34 15 0 14 0 3 24
Virginia Tech 22 10 0 16 13.5 14 0 31 0 0 0 18 0 15 11 6 15 14
Georgia 0 26 35 13 5 2 0 16 25 0 0 8 11 0 0 0 30 2
Virginia 0 12 0 0 10 40 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 5 0 0 30
Michigan 18 18 11 11 0 0 16 6 0 0 0 4 2 0 0 0 6 0
Tennessee 8 0 0 0 20 10 0 0 0 12.5 0 10 0 0 17 0 0 12
Alabama 28 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 12 0 4 0 9 0 8
LSU 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 0 0
Arizona 0 6 14 0 0 6 11 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 20 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 9 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 6 6 12 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 7 0 0 3 2 0 0 3 0 0 6
Florida St 12 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0
Southern Cali 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 7 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 0
Missouri 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 7 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0
Kentucky 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0
Northwestern 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 9 0
Air Force (M) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 6 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 7 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn St 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UNC 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

4
Joe
29 seconds ago

Even granting that this is very incomplete since without diving: a) very cool and b) crazy that Cal is seeded so we’ll on day 4 that they can move up from 5th after day 3 to win

Diver
24 minutes ago

Why do it without diving? The competition represented might be cool to look at but it doesn’t represent the event- the swimming and diving national championship.

Gunga Galunga
32 minutes ago

What a FUN, dynamic chart! [More like this, please.]

Since DIVING points aren’t included, this graphic pretty predicts a Texas win. Two other top 10 teams — Ohio State and Indiana — should also move up in the final rankings because of their diving points.

Some Guy
54 minutes ago

I will not be betting against the Texas taper, regardless of how Cal did in the 200 back at PAC 12’s

