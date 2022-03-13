Coleman Stewart Clocks 43.70 SCY 100 Back in Cary – 5th-Fastest Time Ever

2022 CARY SECTIONALS (ESSZ)

March 10-13, 2022

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), prelims/finals

Results on Meet Mobile as “2022 Speedo ESSZ Spring SC Champs – 2 Pools”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 3

COMBINED

Tac Titans – 1262.5 SwimAtlanta – 424 Mecklenburg Swim Association – 420 Marlins of Raleigh – 308.5 Lifetime Swim Team – 265

WOMEN

Tac Titans – 592.5 Mecklenburg Swim Association – 235 Lifetime Swim Team – 217 SwimAtlanta – 168 Marlins of Raleigh – 139.5

MEN

Tac Titans – 670 SwimAtlanta – 256 Mecklenburg – 185 Marlins of Raleigh – 169 City of Mobile Swim Association – 140

TAC 17-year-old Claire Curzan broke the 17-18 girls NAG in the 200 fly on Saturday night in Cary. To read more about that swim, click here.

As has been the case all weekend, there was plenty of fast swimming outside of Curzan’s record-breaking swims.

Wolfpack Elite pro Coleman Stewart nearly swam a personal best en route to winning the men’s 100 back last night. Stewart swam a 43.70, touching just 0.08 seconds off his personal best of 43.62, which he swam at the 2020 UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite in December of 2020. His personal best makes him the #2 performer all-time in the event, behind only American Record-holder Ryan Murphy‘s 43.49. Though not a personal best, Stewart’s performance last night marks the 5th-fastest time in history in the men’s SCY 100 back.

Here is the current list of all-time top 10 performances in the men’s SCY 100 back:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 43.49 Ryan Murphy 2016 NCAA DI – Men 2 43.51 Ryan Murphy 2016 NCAA DI – Men 3 43.62 Coleman Stewart UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite 4 43.66 Dean Farris 2019 NCAA DI – Men 5 43.70 Coleman Stewart 2022 Speedo ESSZ Spring SC Champs 6 43.82 Coleman Stewart UNC “Janis Hape Dowd” Invite 7 43.87 Shaine Casas 2020 Art Adamson Invitational 8 43.98 Coleman Stewart 2019 NCAA DI – Men 9 43.99 Ryan Murphy 2017 NCAA DI – Men 10 44.04 Coleman Stewart 2020 ACC Champs

34-year-old Madison Kennedy is still going strong. In a race between herself and fellow pro swimmer Aly Tetzloff, Kennedy won the women’s 50 free in 22.38. The swim is off Kennedy’s personal best of 21.68 from 2015, but did mark her fastest time of this year by half a second. Tetzloff came in 2nd with a 22.62. Also notable, Hillsborough Aquatic Club 16-year-old Katherine Sikes took 3rd in 22.95, breaking 23 seconds for the first time in her career.

Kiley Wilhelm, a Lifetime Swim Team 17-year-old, won the women’s 100 back in 52.47. The swim clipped Wilhelm’s previous best of 52.57, which she swam last month at the NC 4A high school state meet. It was Wilhelm’s 2nd race of the night, and her 2nd personal best. In her first race of the night, Wilhelm swam a massive new personal best of 1:52.54 to finish 2nd in the 200 fly. She moved up to #3 all-time in the 17-18 age group with the swim.

Charlotte Hook, a TAC 18-year-old, won the women’s 500 free in 4:43.65. The swim was off her personal best of 4:41.83, but it does mark a season best for the future Stanford Cardinal.

NC State recruit, 18-year-old Michael Cotter out of TAC, won the men’s 500 free in a new personal best of 4:18.50. Cotter took more than a second off his previous best of 4:19.93, which he set last March. SwimAtlanta 17-year-old Tristan Denbrok had a massive swim, taking 5 seconds off his previous best of 4:24.78 to finish 2nd in 4:19.65.

Other Day 3 Event Winners