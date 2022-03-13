Former Univ Of South Carolina’s Lewis Burras Hits Lifetime Best 100 Free

2022 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

While competing on the third and final day of the 2022 Edinburgh International Swim Meet, 21-year-old Lewis Burras put up the fastest 100m freestyle of his career.

Racing in the heats of the event at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, the former South Carolina Gamecock pumped out a time of 48.45 to lead the pack. That not only landed lane 4 for the final but Burras’ swift performance overtook his own previous lifetime best of 48.58 from U.S. Nationals over two years ago.

Burras broke his morning swim down into an opening split of 22.99 and a back half of 25.46 to slice .13 off of that previous Irvine PB.

In doing so, Burras now checks in as the 6th fastest British man ever in the men’s 100m freestyle event, bumping himself up from his previous rank of 8th.

Burras would ultimately opt-out of racing the final tonight, leaving the nation’s #2 fastest man ever, Jacob Whittle, to top the podium in 49.67.

Burras, who is coached by former World Record holder Zoe Baker, has been on the upswing since under her tutelage as of his comeback in June of last year. Already at a local meet in December, the man put up his quickest 50m free time to date, a mark of 21.79 which rendered him as GBR’s 2nd fastest performer in history.

Top 10 British Male LCM 100 Freestyle Performers All-Time