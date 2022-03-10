Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Peaty, Proud, Scott, Dean, Dawson, Renshaw All Headed To Edinburgh Int’l

2022 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

  • Friday, March 11th – Sunday, March 13th
  • Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
  • LCM (50m)
  • World Championships & European Championships-Qualifying Event
  • Entries
  • Live Results
  • Live stream on BBC Sport Scotland website

This year’s edition of the Edinburgh International Swim Meet is stacked with talent, as Olympians and Worlds medalists are all set to dive into the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

The meet represents an important tune-up for the all-important British Swimming Championships slated for April. That event is the sole qualifying opportunity for the World Championships.

As in the past, British Swimming has set its World Championships qualification standards much quicker than the FINA ‘A’ cuts in most instances.

For example, the men’s 50m free FINA ‘A’ cut is 22.18 while British swimmers need to dip under 21.79 to go to Budapest. The women’s 100m fly, as another example, has its FINA ‘A’ cut at 58.33 while British Swimming’s standard is 56.99.

British Qualification Times for 2022 FINA World Championships

 

Among the key swimmers to watch over the course of the competition are Kathleen Dawson, Cassie Wild, Louise Hansson, Luke Greenbank, Joe Litchfield, Max Litchfield, Anna Hopkin, Freya Anderson, Lucy Hope, Holly Hibbott, James Wilby, Adam Peaty, Andreas Vazaios, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Felix Auboeck, Matt Richards, James Guy, Jacob Whittle, Ben Proud, Jacob Peters, Molly Renshaw, Sarah Vasey, Abbie Wood.

Meet Program

 

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

