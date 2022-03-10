Peaty, Proud, Scott, Dean, Dawson, Renshaw All Headed To Edinburgh Int’l

2022 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Friday, March 11th – Sunday, March 13th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships-Qualifying Event

Entries

Live Results

Live stream on BBC Sport Scotland website

This year’s edition of the Edinburgh International Swim Meet is stacked with talent, as Olympians and Worlds medalists are all set to dive into the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

The meet represents an important tune-up for the all-important British Swimming Championships slated for April. That event is the sole qualifying opportunity for the World Championships.

As in the past, British Swimming has set its World Championships qualification standards much quicker than the FINA ‘A’ cuts in most instances.

For example, the men’s 50m free FINA ‘A’ cut is 22.18 while British swimmers need to dip under 21.79 to go to Budapest. The women’s 100m fly, as another example, has its FINA ‘A’ cut at 58.33 while British Swimming’s standard is 56.99.

British Qualification Times for 2022 FINA World Championships

Among the key swimmers to watch over the course of the competition are Kathleen Dawson, Cassie Wild, Louise Hansson, Luke Greenbank, Joe Litchfield, Max Litchfield, Anna Hopkin, Freya Anderson, Lucy Hope, Holly Hibbott, James Wilby, Adam Peaty, Andreas Vazaios, Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Felix Auboeck, Matt Richards, James Guy, Jacob Whittle, Ben Proud, Jacob Peters, Molly Renshaw, Sarah Vasey, Abbie Wood.

Meet Program