Thomas Heilman, Zoe Dixon Collect Multiple Wins At 2022 Virginia SC Champs

2022 VSI SC Senior Championships

March 3 – March 6, 2022

Collegiate School Aquatic Center

Richmond, VA

Short Course Yards

Results

Thomas Heilman had another successful weekend of racing at the 2022 Virginia Swimming SC Senior Championships in Richmon, Virginia. He raced his way to victory in both the 200 freestyle and 200 butterflies, took bronze in the 100 backstroke, and placed 4th in the 100 breast.

In the 200 freestyle, he dropped a 1:36.65 in the prelims and got down to a 1:35.02 during finals, which is within a second of his 1:34.68 PB. Heilman swam that PB back in December to establish a new national age group record.

In the 200 butterfly, Heilman won the event in a 1:44.37 to trail his personal best of 1:42.77, which is also from December 2021 as well as a NAG.

In the 100 backstroke, he swam a 49.57 to finish 3rd overall behind Kyle Peck‘s 47.24 and Teddy Cross‘ 48.97. Meanwhile, in the 100 breaststroke, he was just off the podium in a 56.83 while Brock Rempe (55.17), Dillon Delaney (55.91), and Ben Eichberg (56.52) collected the hardware in that event.

Zoe Dixon also had a bust weekend of racing as she picked up 6 individual medals for NOVA. The University of Florida commit stood atop the podium in the 200 and 400 IM, the 100 and 200 backstroke, and the 200 butterfly, and earned bronze in the 200 freestyle.

She swam new personal bests in the 200 freestyle (1:47.54), the 200 butterfly (1:56.78), and the 400 IM (4:06.43). In the freestyle, she shaved more than a second off her entry time of 1:49.12 to place third in a 1:47.54 to Kayla Wilson and Emile Claesson who went 1-2 for Tide in a 1:43.17 and 1:47.51, respectively.

That was a PB for Wilson, who will race for Stanford next year, having entered the meet with a lifetime best of 1:44.22 from earlier this year.

Other multi-event winners at the meet included Molly Blanchard who swept the women’s breaststrokes (1:02.85/2:13.42), Clayton Whetstine who won the men’s 200 and 400 IMs (1:51.52/3:57.44), and Kyle Peck who took gold in both the 100 fly (48.65) and 100 backstroke (47.24).