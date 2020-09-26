Florida Gators Secure Verbal Commitment from #5 Zoe Dixon for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Richmond, Virginia’s Zoe Dixon is heading to Gainesville in the fall of 2022. She gave a verbal commitment to the University of Florida and will join Anna Moore, Isabella Lojewski, Mallory Schleicher, and #20 Scarlet Martin in the class of 2026.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Florida! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me through it all. I can’t wait to be a Gator!🐊🧡💙 #GoGators

Dixon is ranked 5th on our Way Too Early list of girls from the high school class of 2022. She is a junior at Mills E. Godwin High School and swims year-round for NOVA of Virginia. A polyvalent talent, she is an outstanding IMer with a 400 time that is close to scoring in the top-8 at NCAAs. She has 2020 Olympic Trials standards in the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM.

Dixon won the 200 IM (1:57.22) and was runner-up in the 100 back (54.29) as a sophomore at the 2020 VHSL Class 5 State Championships in February. Her IM time broke Samantha Tadder’s 5A state record (she beat Tadder by .19 in the final) as well as Torri Huske’s all-time Virginia high school record. Dixon also contributed to the state-champion 200 medley relay (24.40 butterfly leg) and the runner-up 200 free relay (23.51 leadoff).

Dixon is one of the top talents in the state of Virginia, all ages combined. At the LSC Senior Short Course Championships in March, she placed top-4 in the 100 back, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM and left the meet with PBs in the 50/100/200 back, 100 breast, and 400 IM. She had an excellent showing in December at the U.S. Open, finaling in all her events (200 back and 200/400 IM), but many of her best LCM times come from January’s NOVA Long Course Winter Invitational. There, she won the 200 back (2:13.86) and 400 IM (4:45.18), was runner-up in the 100 back (1:02.51), 100 fly (1:00.79), and 200 IM (2:16.95), and took 5th in the 200 fly (2:18.39).

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 4:06.43

200 IM – 1:57.22

200 back – 1:55.42

100 back – 53.81

200 fly – 1:59.03

100 fly – 54.62

100 breast – 1:02.28

Dixon’s best times are already scorable for the Gators at SEC Championships. She would have been top-8 in the 400 IM, top-16 in the 200 back, and top-24 in the 100 back and 200 fly at the 2020 conference meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.