Open Water Specialist Mallory Schleicher (2022) Sends Verbal to Florida Gators

Mallory Schleicher, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Cooper City, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida women’ swimming and diving team. The high school junior will begin in the fall of 2022.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Florida class of 2026! I would like to thank all of my coaches, family, and friends for all their support.”

Schleicher is the fourth verbal commitment to the Gators’ class of 2026; she joins Floridians Anna Moore and Isabella Lojewski and Slovenia’s Jaka Pušnik. Schleicher swims for Cooper City High School and South Florida Aquatic Club. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 400m IM and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 400/1500m free. In addition, she has futures cuts in the 200/800m free and 200/1650y free.

Schleicher represented Cooper City High School at the 2019 Florida FHSA Class 4A (largest schools) state championship last November, placing 9th in the 500 free with a time of 4:55.86. She finished 17th in the 200 free in prelims, going 1:54.34. A month later she swam at Winter Juniors East in the 500/1650 free and 400 IM. Her mile time (17:11.62) was a lifetime best. This spring, Schleicher had a strong showing at Plantation Sectionals. She clocked PBs in the 50m free (28.46), 200m free (2:05.41), 400m free (4:21.95), 200m IM (2:22.53), and 400m IM (4:53.96) and was runner-up in both the 1500m free and 400m IM. She was also 3rd in the 400 free, 6th in the 800 free, and 11th in the 200 IM. Schleicher has been even more successful in open water swimming. Notably, she made the podium with a 7th-place finish at the 2019 USA Swimming Open Water Junior National Championships 5 km race.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:11.62

1000 free – 10:23.53

500 free – 4:55.86

200 free – 1:52.55

400 IM – 4:26.04

