Maryland High School 4A3A State Champion Chris Ma Commits to Brown for 2021

Chris Ma has announced his commitment to swim at Brown University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Ma swims year-round for Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club and he is entering his senior year at Richard Montgomery High School.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for and attend Brown University! I chose Brown for its dedicated and talented team as well as an amazing undergraduate program! Attending Brown is a dream come true, and I would like to sincerely thank my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and teachers for helping me achieve my goals! I hope to make them proud!

In May, Ma competed at the Maryland 4A3A West Region Championships. He swam the 50 free, the 100 fly, and the 400 free relay. He earned a silver medal in the 50 free and a gold medal in the 100 fly. He anchored Richard Montgomery High School’s 400 free relay, earning a second gold medal.

The following week, he swam at the Maryland 4A3A State Champs. The high school junior won a gold, two silver, and three bronze medals. His 50 free time of 21.16 earned him the silver medal, touching only 0.03 seconds behind gold medalist Alec Cooper of Walt Whitman High School. He secured title in the 100 fly, touching 0.28 seconds ahead of Zach Bayler of Wheaton High School.

Ma also anchored his team’s 200 and 400 free relays, slitting a 50 time of 21.37 and a 100 time of 45.94. The men finished second in the 200 free relay and third in the 400 free relay.

Ma earned a Winter US Open cut in the 100 fly at the Washington Metropolitan Prep School League Champs. He swam the 50 free and the 100 fly, qualifying for finals in both. He finished 5th in the 50 free and second in the 100 fly. He dropped 0.98 seconds from his prelims time in the 100 fly, earning his first Winter US Open cut.

Top SCY Times:

50 fly – 22.64

100 fly – 49.09

200 fly – 1:49.78

100 breast – 1:01.21

200 free – 1:41.08

Ma will join the Brown University men’s team in the fall of 2021. His times would have placed him in multiple finals at the 2020 Ivy League Championships. He would have placed in the C-final of the 100 and 200 fly.

Brown University picked up a verbal commitment from North Carolina 1A/2A State champion Harrison Powe earlier this summer. Both men will be a part of the Bears’ class of 2025.

