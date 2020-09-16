Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Former and Almost-World Record Holders: The Second-Fastest Performers All-Time

A palpable electricity engulfs the stands and sends shockwaves around the pool deck when a major record is broken. A similar surge emanates through the crowd and masses on deck when a record is nearly broken. Consider at the 2017 FINA World Championships when American Caeleb Dressel nearly broke Michael Phelps‘ 2009 World Record in the 100 butterfly, registering a 49.86 to Phelps’ 49.82.

Phelps’ name appears on the list of second-fastest performers all-time more than a casual viewer of swimming would probably expect, but for those deeply entrenched in the sport, watching Phelps’ records fall has been a bittersweet march forward for swimming. Phelps retains only one individual World Record in the 400 IM, though his influence, impact, and continued omnipresence is indelible.

Beyond Phelps, the list of second-fastest performers all-time includes many legendary swimmers and former records that were once thought untouchable.

Phelps graces the list four times, the most of any swimmer, male or female. Former Australian distance king Grant Hackett holds two spots on the list while his counterpart Ian Thorpe retains one spot.

Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte is the only woman to hold more than one position on the list as she remains the second-fastest all-time in both the 50 and 100 breaststroke.

Great Britain’s Rebecca Adlington has held on to the title of second-fastest ever in the 800 meter freestyle, though it’s also worth noting that American World Record Holder and double Olympic gold medalist in the 800 free Katie Ledecky holds the top-22 fastest performances all-time, meaning Adlington’s former World Record has been beaten on 22 separate occasions by Ledecky.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom has a similar dominance in the 50 butterfly where she is the sole contributor to the top-16 fastest performances all-time, meaning that the second-fastest woman in history in the event, compatriot and former-World Record holder Therese Alshammar, occupies the 17th-fastest position on the all-time performances list.

Similarly, on the men’s side, Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus is the second-fastest man ever in the 100 meter breaststroke, though his incredible 58.29 from 2018 is only the 19th-fastest performance all-time, leaving the top-18 to Great Britain’s Adam Peaty.

The Second-Fastest Performers All-Time (LCM)

WOMEN EVENT MEN
Year Swimmer Time LCM Time Swimmer Year
2009 Britta Steffen (GER) 23.73 50 Freestyle 20.94 Fred Bousquet (FRA) 2009
2018 Cate Campbell (AUS) 52.03 100 Freestyle 46.94 Alain Bernard (FRA) 2009
2012 Allison Schmitt (USA) 1:53.61 200 Freestyle 1:42.96 Michael Phelps (USA) 2008
2019 Ariarne Titmus (AUS) 3:58.58 400 Freestyle 3:40.08 Ian Thorpe (AUS) 2002
2008 Rebecca Adlington (USA) 8:14.10 800 Freestyle 7:38.65 Grant Hackett (AUS) 2005
2013 Lotte Friis (DEN) 15:38.88 1500 Freestyle 14:34.56 Grant Hackett (AUS) 2001
2009 Zhao Jing (CHN) 27.06 50 Backstroke 24.04 Liam Tancock (GBR) 2009
2018 Kathleen Baker (USA) 58.00 100 Backstroke 51.86 Xu Jiayu (CHN) 2017
2012 Missy Franklin (USA) 2:04.06 200 Backstroke 1:52.51 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) 2009
2013 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 29.48 50 Breaststroke 26.33 Felipe Lima (BRA) 2019
2013 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 1:04.35 100 Breaststroke 58.29 Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) 2019
2013 Yulia Efimova (RUS) 2:19.41 200 Breaststroke 2:06.67 Ippei Watanabe (JPN)/
Matthew Wilson (AUS)		 2017/
2019
2009 Therese Alshammar (SWE) 25.07 50 Butterfly 22.35 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 2019
2019 Maggie MacNeil (CAN) 55.83 100 Butterfly 49.82 Michael Phelps (USA) 2009
2009 Jessicah Schipper (AUS) 2:03.41 200 Butterfly 1:51.51 Michael Phelps (USA) 2009
2009 Ariana Kukors (USA) 2:06.15 200 IM 1:54.16 Michael Phelps (USA) 2011
2012 Ye Shiwen (CHN) 4:28.43 400 IM 4:05.18 Ryan Lochte (USA) 2012

 

Aussie
4 minutes ago

Hackett is incredible but I think he is now third in the 1500, not second.

DravenOP
7 seconds ago

Thorpe’s 3:40 is legendary.

