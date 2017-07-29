Dressel Closes in on Phelps’ World Record with 49.86 100 Fly

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The USA’s Caeleb Dressel pulled off a monster double tonight, first putting up the fastest textile performance ever with a 21.15 in the final of the 50 free. He return to the pool shortly after with another historic performance in the men’s 100 fly final when he came within 4 hundredths of Michael Phelps‘ World Record with a 49.86 to win the gold.

On day 6, Dressel put up 2 of the fastest 100 butterfly swims in history with a 50.08 in prelims and 50.07 in semifinals. That marked the 2 fastest textile swims in history, blowing by the textile best 50.39 done by former Bolles teammate Joseph Schooling when he won gold at the Rio Olympics. He’s now the first man in textile to break the 50-second barrier with his 49.86 tonight.

Dressel will also compete in tonight’s final of the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay, giving him a chance to win 3 golds in 1 night.

TOP 10 PERFORMERS OF ALL TIME: MEN’S 100 FLY

1 Michael Phelps 49.82 2 Caeleb Dressel 49.86 3 Milorad Cavic 49.95 4 Joseph Schooling 50.39 5 Ian Crocker 50.4 6 Rafael Munoz 50.41 7 Chad Le Clos 50.56 8 Kristof Milak 50.62 9 Albert Subirats 50.65 10 James Guy 50.67

TOP 10 PERFORMANCES OF ALL TIME: MEN’S 100 FLY