2017 FINA World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 7 from Budapest shapes up to be an exciting one, with six finals and three sets of semis on the schedule.

Notably, Caeleb Dressel will go for an epic double in the 50 free and 100 fly finals just 30 minutes apart.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.43, 2014

Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.96, 2015

Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 25.50, 2016

Sarah Sjostrom accelerated away from the field to win gold by nearly eight tenths of a second in 24.60, breaking her championship record of 24.96 set in 2015.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo pulled up for silver in 25.38, and Egypt’s Farida Osman annihilated her African record for the third time to snag bronze in 25.39.

Despite missing the medals, Kelsi Worrell broke the American record for 4th in 25.48, and Penny Oleksiak broke the Canadian record for 5th in 25.66.

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009

Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009

Junior World Record: Yu Hexin, 22.00, 2014

Caeleb Dressel got his night started on the right foot, winning 50 free gold in a new American and Championship record time of 21.15. He’ll swim the 100 fly and mixed 400 free relays later tonight, and could become the first person to ever win three Worlds golds in one day.

The 20-year-old moved up into 3rd on the all-time top performers list, and #1 in terms of textile performers, passing Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19 from 2015.

Bruno Fratus was hot on his heels, winning silver in 21.27, and Ben Proud came in for bronze in 21.43. Vladimir Morozov was 4th in 21.46, and Pawel Juraszek broke his Polish record for 5th in 21.47.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

World Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.06, 2012

Championship Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.76, 2013

Junior World Record: Regan Smith, 2:07.19, 2017

Emily Seebohm roared home in 31.38, successfully defending her 200 back world title in 2:05.68, a new Australian and Championship record. She wins Australia’s first gold medal of the meet.

Katinka Hosszu led with 50 to go, and held on for silver with a new national record of her own in 2:05.85. Kathleen Baker takes the bronze in 2:06.48, her second individual medal of the meet.

Coming in for 4th was another Australian, Kaylee McKeown, as she breaks Regan Smith‘s Junior world record from yesterday in 2:06.76. Canadians Kylie Masse (2:07.04) and Hilary Caldwell (2:07.15) ended up 5th and 6th.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – SEMI-FINALS

Lilly King and Yuliya Efimova powered their way to semi-final wins in the women’s 50 breast, setting up another showdown in lanes 4 and 5 tomorrow night.

King broke her own American record by six one-hundredths, clocking 29.60 for the top seed. Efimova was the only other woman under 30 seconds in 29.73.

Katie Meili is the front-runner for bronze after qualifying 3rd in 30.12, and then it’s very close between the next five, all separated by nine one-hundredths. World record holder Ruta Meilutyte and defending champ Jennie Johansson both successfully made it through in 4th and 5th.

