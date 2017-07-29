2017 FINA World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Day 7 from Budapest shapes up to be an exciting one, with six finals and three sets of semis on the schedule.
Notably, Caeleb Dressel will go for an epic double in the 50 free and 100 fly finals just 30 minutes apart.
Check out a full preview of finals here.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.43, 2014
Championship Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.96, 2015
- Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 25.50, 2016
- Sarah Sjostrom, SWE, 24.60
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED, 25.38
- Farida Osman, EGY, 25.39
Sarah Sjostrom accelerated away from the field to win gold by nearly eight tenths of a second in 24.60, breaking her championship record of 24.96 set in 2015.
Ranomi Kromowidjojo pulled up for silver in 25.38, and Egypt’s Farida Osman annihilated her African record for the third time to snag bronze in 25.39.
Despite missing the medals, Kelsi Worrell broke the American record for 4th in 25.48, and Penny Oleksiak broke the Canadian record for 5th in 25.66.
MEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009
Championship Record: Cesar Cielo, 20.91, 2009
- Junior World Record: Yu Hexin, 22.00, 2014
- Caeleb Dressel, USA, 21.15
- Bruno Fratus, BRA, 21.27
- Ben Proud, GBR, 21.43
Caeleb Dressel got his night started on the right foot, winning 50 free gold in a new American and Championship record time of 21.15. He’ll swim the 100 fly and mixed 400 free relays later tonight, and could become the first person to ever win three Worlds golds in one day.
The 20-year-old moved up into 3rd on the all-time top performers list, and #1 in terms of textile performers, passing Florent Manaudou‘s 21.19 from 2015.
Bruno Fratus was hot on his heels, winning silver in 21.27, and Ben Proud came in for bronze in 21.43. Vladimir Morozov was 4th in 21.46, and Pawel Juraszek broke his Polish record for 5th in 21.47.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- World Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.06, 2012
Championship Record: Missy Franklin, 2:04.76, 2013 Junior World Record: Regan Smith, 2:07.19, 2017
- Emily Seebohm, AUS, 2:05.68
- Katinka Hosszu, HUN, 2:05.85
- Kathleen Baker, USA, 2:06.48
Emily Seebohm roared home in 31.38, successfully defending her 200 back world title in 2:05.68, a new Australian and Championship record. She wins Australia’s first gold medal of the meet.
Katinka Hosszu led with 50 to go, and held on for silver with a new national record of her own in 2:05.85. Kathleen Baker takes the bronze in 2:06.48, her second individual medal of the meet.
Coming in for 4th was another Australian, Kaylee McKeown, as she breaks Regan Smith‘s Junior world record from yesterday in 2:06.76. Canadians Kylie Masse (2:07.04) and Hilary Caldwell (2:07.15) ended up 5th and 6th.
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 29.48, 2013
- Championship Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 29.48, 2013
- Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte, 29.86, 2013 (benchmark time)
- Lilly King, USA, 29.60
- Yuliya Efimova, RUS, 29.73
- Katie Meili, USA, 30.12
- Ruta Meilutyte, LTU, 30.40
- Jennie Johansson, SWE, 30.41
- Sarah Vasey, GBR / Arianna Castiglioni, ITA, 30.46
- –
- Rachel Nicol, CAN, 30.49
Lilly King and Yuliya Efimova powered their way to semi-final wins in the women’s 50 breast, setting up another showdown in lanes 4 and 5 tomorrow night.
King broke her own American record by six one-hundredths, clocking 29.60 for the top seed. Efimova was the only other woman under 30 seconds in 29.73.
Katie Meili is the front-runner for bronze after qualifying 3rd in 30.12, and then it’s very close between the next five, all separated by nine one-hundredths. World record holder Ruta Meilutyte and defending champ Jennie Johansson both successfully made it through in 4th and 5th.
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINALS
- World Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
- Championship Record: Michael Phelps, 49.82, 2009
- Junior World Record: Kristof Milak, 50.77, 2017
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: Britta Steffen, 23.73, 2009
- Championship Record: Britta Steffen, 23.73, 2009
- Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 24.48, 2017
MEN’S 50 BACK – SEMI-FINALS
- World Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
- Championship Record: Liam Tancock, 24.04, 2009
- Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov, 24.94, 2016
WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL
- World Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- Championship Record: 8:07.39, Katie Ledecky, 2015
- Junior World Record: 8:11.00, Katie Ledecky, 2014
MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: USA, 3:23.05, 2015
- Championship Record: USA, 3:23.05, 2015
- Junior World Record: CAN, 3:27.71, 2015
