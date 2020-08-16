North Carolina 1A/2A State Champion Harrison Powe Verbally Commits to Brown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Huntersville, North Carolina-native Harrison Powe has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Brown University for the 2021-22 school year.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Brown University! The outstanding athletics and academics Brown University provides was exactly what I was looking for. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who all helped me along the way. I look forward to being apart [sic] of this amazing team for the next 4 years! Go Bruno!”

Powe is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All American from Lake Norman Charter High School. He swims year-round with SwimMAC Carolina and specializes in breast, free, and IM. At the 2020 North Carolina NCHSAA 1A2A State Championship, he won the 200 free (1:40.96), took 3rd in the 100 breast (56.99), swam breast (24.89) on the 5th-place medley relay, and anchored the 5th-place 200 free relay (20.97).

Powe had a breakout meet at Southern Premier in March, where he improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100/500 free, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM. He placed top-8 in the 100 breast (4th) and 200 breast (6th) and finaled in the 50/100/500 free and 200/400 IM as well.

Top SCY times:

50 breast (relay split)– 24.89

100 breast – 55.17

200 breast – 2:02.83

50 free – 21.25

100 free – 46.68

200 free – 1:40.96

200 IM – 1:54.31

400 IM – 4:05.91

Brown finished 4th –just 9.5 points ahead of Columbia– at the 2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships. Powe’s best 100 breast time would have scored in the B final but it took 2:01.73 to get a second swim in the 200 breast. Brown freshman Vincent Huang, with whom he will overlap two years, was an A finalist in both the 100/200 breaststroke events and a C finalist in the 200 IM.

