Gretchen and Alex Walsh Return to Competition at NAC Time Trial

NAC August Time Trial

August 15, 2020

Centennial Sportsplex, Nashville, Tennessee

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Results on Meet Mobile: “NAC August Time Trial”

In their first competition since the beginning of March, US National Team members and sisters Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh, as well as the rest of the Nashville Aquatic Club, competed in a one-day time trial on August 15th. The meet was split into three 2-hour sessions to enable athletes to maintain proper social distancing throughout the meet.

The Walsh sisters each competed in two events. Older sister Alex swam the 200 IM (1:56.75) and the 100 back (53.77). The 2019 Pan American Games gold medalist and UVA commit has best times in those events of 1:53.69 and 50.88 in the 100 back, respectively. Those times were both done at the 2018 Winter Junior – East Championships.

Gretchen, the younger of the sisters, competed in the 50 and 100 free. She finished in 22.03 and 48.08 in those races, respectively, as compared to best times of 21.50 and 46.98.

Like her sister, Gretchen has committed to UVA, although she won’t be on campus until the fall of 2021.

Other Noteworthy Results: