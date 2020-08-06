SwimSwam Podcast: Alex & Gretchen Walsh Share Swim Sibling Stories

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with national teamers Alex and Gretchen Walsh to hear some of their favorite swim stories. From summer league to trips with the Jr team to their very different summers in 2019, Alex and Gretchen give us the rundown on their swimming past. They also admit what would be the most exciting event for them to race head-to-head.

