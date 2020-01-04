1 in Class of 2021, Nashville’s Gretchen Walsh Makes Verbal Commitment to…

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nashville, Tennessee’s Gretchen Walsh, the #1 recruit on our Way Too Early List of Top 20 Girls in the high school class of 2021, has made a verbal commitment to join her sister Alex Walsh at the University of Virginia.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia!! I couldn’t have done it without the support from my family, coaches, and friends. WAHOOWA🧡💙 #newyearnewhoo”

Walsh is a member of the USA Swimming Women’s National Team for 2019-20. She swims for Harpeth Hall High School, where she is a junior, and Nashville Aquatic Club. In only two years she has already broken the Tennessee TISCA state records in the 50 free (22.26), 100 fly (52.36), and 100 back (51.57). In 2018 she became the youngest U.S. female swimmer ever to break the 22-second barrier in the 50y free, setting a National Age Group Record for 15-16 girls with 21.85. She has since lowered it to 21.82 and has also broken NAG Records in the 100y free (47.49) and 50m free (24.71). Walsh represented the U.S. at FINA World Junior Championships in Budapest this past summer, earning gold medals in the 50 free (24.71), 100m free (53.74), women’s 400 free relay, women’s 400 medley relay, mixed 400 free, relay, and mixed 400 medley relay and produced the #1 50m free time in the world for 18-and-under girls.

In December, Walsh finished 3rd in the 50m free (24.83), 9th in the 100 free (54.58), and 10th in the 100 fly (59.17) at U.S. Open. She has 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials cuts in the 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Walsh is the fourth top-20 recruit from the class of 2021 to commit to the Cavaliers. Her future classmates will include Abby Kapeller, Caroline Pennington, Ella Bathurst (#12), Kate Morris (#19), and Reilly Tiltmann (#6). Walsh is a massive get for the Cavs. Her 50/100 free times would already score in the A finals at NCAAs and her 100 back would have made the B final at the 2019 Women’s Championships. She will have enormous value to four UVA relays, as well.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.82

50 free relay – 21.19

100 free – 47.49

200 free – 1:44.91

100 back – 51.57

100 fly – 52.23

200 IM – 1:58.15

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.