Olympic Trials Qualifier, #12 Ella Bathurst Commits to Virginia

Olympic Trials qualifier Ella Bathurst has verbally committed to the University of Virginia, bringing the Cavaliers even more versatility to a growing class of 2021. Bathurst swims for the Greater Tampa Swimming Association and Plant High School in Tampa, Florida. Bathurst is the 12th-ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s high school class of 2021

Bathurst has an Olympic Trials time standard in the 200 long course meter freestyle with a 2:01.24 and is just a few tenths away in the 100 (56.56 best on a standard of 56.29). She ranked 5th in 2019 among American 15-year olds in the 200 meter free.

In short course, she’s equally as competent in the 100 backstroke, and if that weren’t enough of a wrinkle, she is the defending Florida 4A (big schools) High School State Champion in the 100 breaststroke. She also finished 4th in the 200 yard free at the 2019 NCSA Junior National Championships and in the 200 meter free at the USA Swimming Junior National Championships.

Best Times in SCY:

50 free – 23.49

100 free – 49.81

200 free – 1:46.82

100 back – 53.72

200 back – 1:58.09

100 breast – 1:01.75

200 breast – 2:14.67

100 fly – 57.35

200 fly – 2:07.35

200 IM – 1:59.76

400 IM – 4:19.46

Bathurst, who stands 6’1″ tall, exploded as a sophomore. For example, the 7 best swims of her career in the 200 yard free all came in the 2018-2019 season, where she dropped from a 1:48.77 to a 1:46.82. She cut more than 2 seconds off her best time in the 100 back, and almost 8 seconds off her 200 IM, dropping from a 2:07.54 as a freshman to 1:59.76 as a sophomore at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East.

Bathurst’s bests in the 100 back and 100 breast both would have put her in the C final at last year’s ACC Championships, while her best times in the 200 free and 200 IM both would have qualified her for the B final. Virginia had 4 of the top 7 finishers in the ACC in the 200 free last season, and their 800 free relay placed 9th at the NCAA Championships, so Bathurst will be in good company in her best event.

