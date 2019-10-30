Minnesota’s Waddell, Purdue’s Bretscher, Abbasse Earn Big Ten Women’s Honors

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference
Swimmer of the Week
Tevyn Waddell, Minnesota
Sr. – Mitchell, S.D. – Mitchell – Neuroscience
- Collected four first-place finishes against Iowa last weekend
- Tallied three individual first-place finishes in 100-yard backstroke (54.68), 200-yard IM (2:01.93) and 500-yard freestyle (4:56.31)
- Contributed to a first-place result in the 200-yard medley relay that touched in 1:41.05
- Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Chantal Nack (Feb. 6, 2019)
Diver of the Week
Emily Bretscher, Purdue
Jr. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stem Academy – General Management/Marketing
- Recorded two NCAA zone qualifying scores against No. 23 Notre Dame last weekend
- Earned first place on the 1-meter with a Zone qualifying score of 301.13
- Finished first with a Zone qualifying score of 353.10 on the 3-meter
- Earns her third career Diver of the Week award and first of the season
- Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Emily Bretscher (Jan. 16, 2019)
Freshman of the Week
Claire Abbasse, Purdue
Lake Orion, Mich. – Lake Orion – Political Science
- Earned five podium finishes against No. 23 Notre Dame last weekend
- Tied for first in the 100-yard freestyle (51.63) and finished third 50-yard freestyle (23.81)
- Contributed to first-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:25.54) and a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.12)
- Earns her first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Mallory Jump (Oct. 23, 2019)
