Minnesota’s Waddell, Purdue’s Bretscher, Abbasse Earn Big Ten Women’s Honors

October 30th, 2019 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Swimmer of the Week

Tevyn Waddell, Minnesota

Sr. – Mitchell, S.D. – Mitchell – Neuroscience

  • Collected four first-place finishes against Iowa last weekend
  • Tallied three individual first-place finishes in 100-yard backstroke (54.68), 200-yard IM (2:01.93) and 500-yard freestyle (4:56.31)
  • Contributed to a first-place result in the 200-yard medley relay that touched in 1:41.05
  • Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Minnesota Swimmer of the Week: Chantal Nack (Feb. 6, 2019)

Diver of the Week

Emily Bretscher, Purdue

Jr. – Knoxville, Tenn. – L&N Stem Academy – General Management/Marketing

  • Recorded two NCAA zone qualifying scores against No. 23 Notre Dame last weekend
  • Earned first place on the 1-meter with a Zone qualifying score of 301.13
  • Finished first with a Zone qualifying score of 353.10 on the 3-meter
  • Earns her third career Diver of the Week award and first of the season
  • Last Purdue Diver of the Week: Emily Bretscher (Jan. 16, 2019)

Freshman of the Week 
Claire Abbasse, Purdue

Lake Orion, Mich. – Lake Orion – Political Science

  • Earned five podium finishes against No. 23 Notre Dame last weekend
  • Tied for first in the 100-yard freestyle (51.63) and finished third 50-yard freestyle (23.81)
  • Contributed to first-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:25.54) and a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay (1:44.12)
  • Earns her first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Mallory Jump (Oct. 23, 2019)

