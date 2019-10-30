Swimmingly Announces Top 10 Summer Teams of 2019

Swimmingly® is all about celebrating and promoting the grass roots level of our sport. Summer swimming is where most of us got our start in the sport and we want to highlight some incredible summer leagues, teams, and swimmers who had an amazing season!

With the 2019 Summer Season wrapped up, Swimmingly® is announcing the TOP LEAGUES, TEAMS, and SWIMMERS of the summer. *NEW* This week, we are including the TOP 10 Swimmingly® Summer TEAMS of 2019!

*This information is from teams that use the Swimmingly® app & software to run their meets and capture results. These results are based on the % of best times by swimmer throughout the 2019 season.*

TOP 10 SUMMER TEAMS of 2019:

1. Lake Forest Swim Team

League – Louisville Swim Association

Where: Louisville, KY

# of Teams: 18

Swimmingly® users since 2016

2. 7 Hills

League – Nashville Swim League

Where: Nashville, TN

# of Teams: 20

Swimmingly® users since 2016

3. Longpoint

League – Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association

Where: Charleston, SC

# of Teams: 20

Swimmingly® users since 2015

4. Bella Casa

League – Tarheel Swimming Association

Where: Raleigh, NC

# of Teams: 88

Swimmingly® users since 2015

5. Life Time Centennial Piranhas

League – Mountain-Hi Swim League

Where: Denver, CO

# of Teams: 24

Swimmingly® users since 2018

6. Brentwood Barracudas

League – Williamson County Swim League

Where: Brentwood, TN

# of Teams: 20

Swimmingly® users since 2016

7. Chapel Hill Country Club

League – Chapel Hill Summer Swim League

Where: Chapel Hill, NC

# of Teams: 8

Swimmingly® users since 2016

8. Emerald Bay

League – Orange County Swim League

Where: Orange County, CA

# of Teams: 6

Swimmingly® users since 2014

9. Waterford Waverunners

League – Man O’ War Swim Conference

Where: Lexington, KY

# of Teams: 9

Swimmingly® users since 2018

10. River Glen

League – Suburban Swim League

Where: Indianapolis, IN

# of Teams: 7

Swimmingly® users since 2016

TOP 3 SUMMER LEAGUES of 2019:

1. Louisville Swim Association

Where: Louisville, KY

# of Teams: 18

Swimmingly® users since 2016

2. Tarheel Swimming Association

Where: Raleigh, NC

# of Teams: 88

Swimmingly® users since 2014

TIE FOR 3rd:

3. Jefferson Shelby Swim Council

Where: Birmingham, AL

# of Teams: 22

Swimmingly® users since 2017

3. Orange County Swim League

Where: Orange County, CA

# of Teams: 6

Swimmingly® users since 2014

Honorable Mention:

Nashville Swim League

Where: Nashville, TN

# of Teams: 20

Swimmingly® users since 2016

COMING SOON: Swimmingly® TOP SUMMER SWIMMERS of 2019

