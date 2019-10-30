Summer Juniors Finalist Alex Neff Sends Verbal Commitment to Virginia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Virginia Beach native Alex Neff has announced his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech for 2020-21.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University! I am super happy that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at Virginia Tech! I would like to give a special thanks to my family, coaches, and friends for helping me. I cannot wait to spend my next years of my life being a Hokie! 💪🏼#GOHOKIES”

Neff is a senior at Landstown High School; he swims year-round for Tide Swim Team. He placed 3rd in the 200 IM (1:53.29) at 2019 Virginia VHSL Class 6 State Meet in February, .03 out of first place in a race in which 1st and 4th were only separated by .10. He was also 9th in the 100 back (52.40). This summer he swam the 100/200m fly at Speedo Junior Nationals. In the 200, he dropped 2.4 seconds from his seed time in prelims to qualify 9th for finals with 2:02.65, then finished 13th with 2:02.91. His best LCM 100 fly time (57.31) came two weeks earlier at Virginia LSC Senior Long Course Championships. Last December, He competed in the 100/200 fly and 200 IM at Winter Juniors East. He went best times in all three events, plus the 50/100 back and 200 free.

Neff is a versatile swimmer who in addition to fly, back, and IM, swims free from the 50 to the 500. He will fit into the H2Okies’ butterfly squad with sophomores Antani Ivanov, Blake Manoff, Henry Claesson, and Dylan Eichberg and freshman Ryan Vipavetz.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:48.53

100 fly – 49.84

50 fly – 23.09

200 IM – 1:50.97

200 back – 1:52.86

100 back – 51.26

