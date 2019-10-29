Virginia Secures Verbal Commitment from #6 Reilly Tiltmann (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Reilly Tiltmann of Brookfield, Wisconsin has announced her intention to swim at the University of Virginia beginning in the 2021-22 season. A junior at Brookfield East High School, Tiltmann is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and an Athlete Representative for Wisconsin Swimming LSC. She does her year-round swimming with Elmbrook Swim Club.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia!! Thank you to my coaches, parents, and teammates for the endless support and encouragement that has gotten me to where I am today! GO HOOS🧡💙⚔️ #shift2021 #wahoowa”

Tiltmann specializes in backstroke and butterfly and won both events last fall as a sophomore at the Wisconsin High School Girls Division 1 State Championship. She was 54.56 in the 100 fly and 54.62 in the 100 back and she also split a 24.23 50 fly on the medley relay and led off the 400 free relay in 50.54.

Tiltmann is coming off a strong long-course season. She went best times in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly at Speedo Junior Nationals, punching her ticket to 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. She placed 10th in the 100 free (56.26), 9th in the 100 fly (1:00.30), 46th in the 200 free (2:05.33), 4th in the 100 back (1:01.94), and 21st in the 50 free (26.41). She had impressive year-over-year time drops in LCM: -.7 in the 50 free, -1.2 in the 100 free, -6.6 in the 200 free, -2.3 in the 100 back, -2.1 in the 200 back, and -.2 in the 100 fly. Tiltmann was invited to USA Swimming’s National Select Camp in Colorado Springs this fall.

In short-course season, Tiltmann had an outstanding showing at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship. She finaled in the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 50/100 fly and took home PBs in the 50/200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 50/100 fly. Her best times in the 100 back and 200 back would already earn the Cavaliers points in the A finals at ACC Champions and are only about a second out of scoring range at NCAAs. Her 100 fly and 100 free would have made C finals at ACCs.

Best Times:

200 back – 1:54.18

100 back – 52.93

100 fly – 53.55

100 free – 49.54

