Distance Freestyler Eliot Kennedy Sends Verbal to Minnesota for 2021

Eliot Kennedy of Bloomington/Normal YMCA (BNY) Waves in Illinois has verbally committed to the University of Minnesota class of 2025, their first commit from the high school class of 2021. Kennedy, who is coached by Charlie Yourd, trains year-round with BNY.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota!!! I want to thank my family, friends, and my coach, Charlie Yourd, for their support throughout this process. Cannot wait to be a golden gopher 〽️ #SkiUMah

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:53.07

500y free – 4:51.34

1000y free – 9:55.48

1650y free – 16:24.84

400m free – 4:23.07

800m free – 8:49.93

1500m free – 16:48.59

Kennedy hit lifetime bests in the 400m and 800m free this summer, finishing seventh in the latter at the 2019 Speedo Junior National Championships, her highest-ever placing at that meet.

Kennedy will be a freshman in Minneapolis with one year of overlap with Minnesota’s top distance swimmer, Mackenzie Padington, who is redshirting this season to focus on Olympic preparation. Padington placed third at the 2019 NCAA Championships in the 500 free and 1650 free.

Based on her best times, Kennedy would’ve been Minnesota’s #3 miler last year and their #7 500 freestyler. Kennedy also has the potential to be a scorer at the conference level as a freshman: with her 16:24.84 in the mile (from when she was 14), she would’ve placed 14th at the 2019 B1G Championships.

