World Juniors Semifinalist Youssef Ramadan of Egypt Commits to Virginia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Egyptian swimmer Youssef Ramadan has committed to Virginia Tech. He is expected to join the program in the class of 2020.

Ramadan is primarily a sprint butterflier and freestyler who qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 50 fly at the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships. At only 17, his best time in the 100 fly in long course (53.47) is within half-a-second of the Egyptian National Record.

While Virginia Tech’s varsity squad doesn’t have any Egyptian swimmers on it, there is a connection in Blacksburg to Egypt: former Cal-based NCAA Champion in the 100 fly Farida Osman currently trains as part of the Virginia Tech post-grad group under head coach Sergio Lopez.

Best Times, LCM:

50 free – 23.19

100 free – 50.49

50 fly – 24.13

100 fly – 53.47

Virginia Tech’s top 2 butterfliers this season, Antani Ivanov and Blake Manoff, are both juniors, so Ramadan will join a deep group next fall. He’ll join a class that includes announced swimmers breaststroker Collin Myburgh (55.9/2:01.3) and butterflier/IMer Alex Neff (49.8/1:48.8 fly, 1:50.9 IM).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.