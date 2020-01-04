Irvine Novaquatics Sprint Free/Breast Specialist Brian Lou Commits to Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brian Lou, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Irvine, California, has announced his intention to swim at Princeton University beginning in the 2020-21 school year. He will join Billy Swartwout, Maxwell Seidel, and Xander Gardner in the class of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Princeton University next fall! Huge thanks to my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me throughout my journey. Go Tigers!!!”

Lou is a senior at Irvine’s University High School; he swims year-round for Irvine Novaquatics and specializes in sprint freestyle and breaststroke. At the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championships last May, he tied for 3rd in the 50 free (20.34) and came in 4th in the 100 free (45.16). He also led off the winning 200 free relay (20.35) and anchored the runner-up 400 free relay (44.50).

Lou competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly and placed 11th in the 50 free. Since the start of his senior year of high school he has already achieved PBs in the SCY 50 free, 200 breast, and 100 fly and the LCM 50/100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Lou’s best time would have made him a B-finalist in the 50 free and 100 breast and a C-finalist in the 200 breast and 100 fly at the conference meet. It took 44.82 in the 100 free and 1:49.09 in the 200 IM to get a second swim at 2019 Ivies.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.21

100 free – 45.16

100y breast – 55.93

200 breast – 2:03.05

50 fly – 22.81

100 fly – 48.87

200 IM – 1:50.82

