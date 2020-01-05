Practice + Pancakes: Virginia Swims Broken 100/200’s Off the Blocks

FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

If you haven’t seen out first practice with the Virginia Wahoos, you might want to check that out here. Just as that practice was concluding, another main set was merely beginning on the other side of the pool. Coaches Blaire Bachman and Tyler Fenwick were running a lactate set for the 3rd Friday in a row. Todays set was more geared toward getting them race ready for the then-upcoming Tennessee invite, however, as the Hoos only had 4 broken swims off the blocks: 2×200, and 2×100.

We tried something a little different with this video format, cutting out a lot of the B-roll and action shots and simply showing you a collection of swims that we captured during the course of the practice. Let us know what you think! If you like it, if you don’t like it, tell us in the comments below.