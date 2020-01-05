Daily Swim Coach Workout #30

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warm up
200 free fast walls (30 sec)
200 back fast walls (30 sec)
2X 100 IM @2:30-decend 1-3
4X25 scull/[email protected]
4X 50 IMO drill/swim (30 sec rest)
3X
200 [email protected]:30-build by 50
2X100 @ 2:00 stroke in IMO by round
[email protected]:00 sprint kick IMO
[email protected] sprint IMO
100 EZ choice
cool down
200 free 3-5-7-9
200 drill
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
IMO=IM Order
Robin Plank
Head Coach, Slippery Rock Swim Team
