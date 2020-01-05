Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #30

by Dan Dingman 0

January 05th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

The Workout

warm up
    200 free fast walls (30 sec)
    200 back fast walls (30 sec)
    2X 100 IM @2:30-decend 1-3
    4X25 scull/[email protected]
    4X 50 IMO drill/swim (30 sec rest)
3X
    200 [email protected]:30-build by 50
    2X100 @ 2:00 stroke in IMO by round
    [email protected]:00 sprint kick IMO
    [email protected] sprint IMO
    100 EZ choice
cool down
    200 free 3-5-7-9
    200 drill

Coach Notes

IMO=IM Order


Robin Plank
Head Coach, Slippery Rock Swim Team

