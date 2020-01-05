Daily Swim Coach Workout #30

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm up

200 free fast walls (30 sec)

200 back fast walls (30 sec)

2X 100 IM @2:30-decend 1-3

4X25 scull/[email protected]

4X 50 IMO drill/swim (30 sec rest)

3X

200 [email protected]:30-build by 50

2X100 @ 2:00 stroke in IMO by round

[email protected]:00 sprint kick IMO

[email protected] sprint IMO

100 EZ choice

cool down

200 free 3-5-7-9

200 drill