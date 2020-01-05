Jessica Geriane of Rosary High School Verbally Commits to Notre Dame (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jessica Geriane of Rosary High School and the Academy Bullets Swim Club in Aurora, Illinois, has verbally committed to Notre Dame. The current high school junior is scheduled to arrive in South Bend in the fall of 2021.

I am beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Notre Dame!! SO grateful for my friends, family, coaches, and mentors who have supported me on this journey and helped me get where I am today. I am extremely blessed to have this opportunity to join such an incredible team and cannot wait to call Notre Dame my home for these upcoming years! GO IRISH!!!

Earlier this season in November, Geriane placed 3rd at the Illinois High School Girls’ State Championship meet in the 100 back, swimming a 54.96. She’s been over a second faster than that, at the 2019 spring NCSA Junior Nationals, where she split 53.82 leading off an Academy Bullets relay. Primarily a sprint backstroker and freestyler, she’s only a few-tenths of a second away from the Olympic Trials standard in the 100 back in long course – her best is a 1:02.92 and the cut is 1:02.69.

She’s also been as fast as 24.86 on a medley relay leadoff leg. While the 50 backstroke isn’t an individual event at the NCAA level, that time is already half-a-second from what Notre Dame got from its leadoff leg, Carly Quast, at last year’s NCAA Championship meet (24.30). The same is true in the 100 backstroke (Quast split 53.35 at NCAAs last year).

Best Times, Yards:

50 free – 23.24

100 free – 50.09

200 free – 1:50.46

50 back – 24.86

100 back – 53.82

200 back – 1:58.57

100 fly – 55.91

Geriane’s sprint freestyle times are also already approaching times that would get her on a Notre Dame free relay as a freshman as well. Notre Dame finished 4th out of 12 teams at the 2019 ACC Championship meet, which is the team’s highest finish in the program’s 6 seasons in the conference.

The Irish class of 2021, which at the moment is heavy on distance freestylers, includes Madeline Menkhaus, who has been 55.91 in the 100 back but is more of a butterflier (54.76) than a backstroker.

Rosary High School won Illinois state titles in Geriane’s freshman and sophomore seasons. She qualified for the state meet in both seasons, though she didn’t score as a freshman.

