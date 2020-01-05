Mississippi High School Record Holder Taylor Williams Commits to Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mississippi High School State Record holder Taylor Williams has verbally committed to Arizona State. Williams attends Center Hill High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi. He lives very close to the Tennessee-Mississippi border, and makes the short drive across the state line to train with Memphis Tiger YMCA Swimming. A member of the class of 2020, he will arrive in Tempe this fall.

Williams is primarily a breaststroker, though in his younger years he showed some versatility that lends itself to a good 200 IM time as well. He has a Summer Junior Nationals cut in the 100 breaststroke.

Williams is currently the Mississippi High School State Championship Meet Record holder in both the 100 breaststroke (56.84 as a sophomore) and the 200 IM (1:53.06 as a junior).

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.59

100 free – 47.40

100 back – 53.07 (in 2017 at age 14)

100 breast – 55.98

200 breast – 2:05.36

200 IM – 1:52.37

In spite of entering his senior season as the two-time defending Mississippi State Champion in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, Williams did not swim high school during his senior season – leaving Center Hill High School without any state qualifiers.

The Sun Devils have a deep men’s breaststroke group this season, which includes 3 of the Pac-12s top 16 swimmers this season in the 100 breaststroke. Only the defending NCAA Champions from Stanford have more swimmers in that category this season. The 2 best among those Sun Devils will have eligibility remaining next season when Williams arrives on campus.

