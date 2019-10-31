Badger Swim Club Miler Caroline Pennington Verbals to UVA Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Pennington of Badger Swim Club has sent her verbal commitment to the University of Virginia. She’ll join the recent flurry of names to their class of 2025.

“WAHOOWA! I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Virginia!! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their constant support in getting me here! This is truly a dream come true and I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing program and university. GO HOOS!”

TOP TIMES

500y free – 4:58.11

1000y free – 10:12.58

1650y free – 16:58.55

400m free – 4:23.01

800m free – 8:52.26

1500m free – 16:56.08

Pennington is a distance freestyle specialist, getting better the longer she swims. At the 2018 NEPSAC Division I Championships (New England prep schools), representing Greenwich Academy, Pennington won the 500 free title as a freshman. She was also runner-up in the same event earlier in 2019 as a sophomore.

This summer in long course, Pennington went lifetime bests in the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. Swimming those bests all at the 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, she was one of just seven to finish under 17:00 in the mile and placed fifth, while touching 9th in the 800 free and 23rd in the 400 free.

Pennington would’ve scored in 24th place at the 2019 ACC Championships with her lifetime best in the mile. Virginia has had a lot of speed in mid-distance free, most recently evidenced by 2019 500 free NCAA runner-up Paige Madden. The Cavaliers haven’t been as strong in the mile, though, and actually had zero entrants in the event at the 2019 ACC Championships.

Freshmen Maddie Donohoe and Caroline Kulp are strong distance additions to the roster this season, though, and 2024 commit Emma Weyant will be a force in distance, too, next season.

Pennington joins #6 Reilly Tiltmann, #12 Ella Bathurst, and Abby Kapeller in the UVA class of 2025 on the women’s side.

