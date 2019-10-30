Another 2021 Verbal for UVA: Minnesota’s Abby Kapeller Announces Commitment

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby Kapeller of Greenwood, Minnesota has verbally committed to the University of Virginia for 2021-22, joining #6 Reilly Tiltmann in the class of 2025. Kapeller swims for Aquajets Swim Team

“I can’t express how excited I am to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA⚔️🧡💙 Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and dogs for the constant support in helping me get here! I’m so hyped to be able to be a part of such an amazing team of swimmers and coaches! GO HOOS!✌🏼⚔️ #wahoowa #shift2021”

Kapeller is a junior at Minnetonka High School where she specializes mainly in sprint free and fly. As a freshman in the fall of 2017 she placed 3rd in the Minnesota High School AA State Meet with 23.54. A year later at 2018 Winter Juniors West, she was 5th in the 50 free with a time of 22.86. She also competed in the 100 back (16th with 54.38) and 200 back and went a best time of 55.68 in the 100 fly. Kapeller went to NCSA Spring Championship in March and had top-8 finishes in the 50 free, 50 back and 50 fly. Half her best LCM times are from this summer, the other half from 2018. She went 1:01.68 in the 100m back at 2018 Summer Juniors. While that is faster than the 2020 Olympic Trials standard, she achieved the time before the qualifying period began.

Kapeller has kicked off her junior year of high school swimming with mid-season times of 22.88 in the 50 free, 25.47 in the 50 back, 54.03 in the 100 back, 54.45 in the 100 fly, and 51.25 in the 100 free. Her lifetime bests include:

Event SCY LCM 50 free 22.66 26.52 100 free 49.94 59.33 50 back 24.81 28.75 100 back 54.03 1:01.68 200 back 1.58.79 2:20.11 50 fly 24.10 27.90 100 fly 54.45 1:01.57

Kapeller will add strength to the Cavaliers’ sprint group, and should be of even more value on relays. She would have just missed the B final in the 50 free at 2019 ACC Women’s Championships (it took 22.61 to make top 16). She also would have made the C finals in the 100 back and 100 fly. It took 47.74 to score in the 100 free, and 1:57.55 to get a second swim in the 200 back.

