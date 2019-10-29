13 Trent Frandson Makes Verbal Commitment to Cal for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Trent Frandson from Ankeny, Iowa has announced his intention to swim for the University of California, Berkeley in 2021-22. Frandson is the #13 recruit in the class of 2021 according to our Way Too Early list of top-20 boys. He will join #5 Jack Alexy on the Bears’ roster in the fall of 2021.

“I am honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to University of California, Berkley to continue my swimming and academic career with an amazing team and coaching staff. I want to thank my family, coaches and friends for all of the support. GO BEARS🐻”

Frandson is a junior at Ankeny Senior High School where he is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a two-time Iowa High School state champion. He won both the 200 free (1:37.75, by 3.5 seconds) and the 500 free (4:23.46, by 8.5 seconds) at the 2019 IHSAA State Swimming Meet and he set the state record in the 500. In addition, he led off the 400 free relay in a PB of 45.14 and anchored the 200 free relay in 20.32. One year earlier, as a freshman, he had been runner-up in the 500 (4:32.42) and 5th in the 200 (1:42.11); that’s an improvement of 9 seconds in the 500 free and almost 4.4 in the 200.

Frandson swims year-round for Central Iowa Aquatics. The best 200/500 combination in the class of 2021, he nevertheless has incredible range in all the freestyle events. At 2018 Winter Juniors West, he came in 5th in the 500 (4:23.78) and 10th in the mile (15:27.58), dropping nearly 16 seconds in the latter.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:23.15

200 free – 1:37.75

100 free – 45.14

50 free – 20.85

1000 free – 9:23.28

1650 free – 15:27.58

Frandson would have been about 19th in the 1650 free at the 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships and he is already C-final worthy in the 200/500 free.

