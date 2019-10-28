YNats Champion Jack Alexy, #5 in 2021, Makes Verbal Commitment to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Alexy of Mendham, New Jersey has declared his intention to swim at the University of California, Berkeley beginning in the 2021-22 season. Alexy is the 5th-ranked recruit in our Way Too Early list of boys from the high school class of 2021. A junior at The Delbarton School, he is the top three-distance sprinter in the class. As a sophomore, he was runner-up in the 100 free (44.64) and placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:39.19) at the 2019 New Jersey High School Meet of Champions. Alexy does his club swimming with Somerset Hills YMCA. After a breakout meet at Phillips 66 Nationals last summer, in which he clocked the 3rd-fastest 100m free (49.67) ever for a 16-year-old and cleared the 2020 US Olympic Team Trials standard by 8/10, Alexy landed a spot on the USA Swimming Men’s National Junior Team for 2019-20. He also dipped under the Trials standard in the 50 free (going 22.93) at that meet.

Alexy’s sweet spot might turn out to be mid-distance, though, as he dropped 4.1 seconds in his 200 free and 48 seconds in his 500 free during his sophomore year of high school. He won the 100 free (43.07), was runner-up in the 200 free (1:36.81), placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:26.25), and was 4th in the 50 (20.07) at YMCA Short Course National Championships last April. He earned PBs in all four of those events at the meet. He also won the 100 free (43.44) at Speedo Juniors East. He finished 7th in the 50 free (20.29), 8th in the 200 free (1:37.83), 10th in the 100 back (48.17).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.07

100 free – 43.07

200 free – 1:36.81

500 free – 4:26.25

100 back – 48.17

200 back – 1:46.19

Alexy will be an immediate impact player for the Golden Bears. His 100 free time is already almost A-final ready at the conference level (it took 43.00 to make top-8 at the 2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championship), while his 50 and 200 free times would have scored in the C finals. Cal’s sprint squad will renew itself over the next two years, as they will lose all the top 10 freestylers from last year by the time Alexy begins.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.