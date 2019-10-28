Katinka Hosszu Becomes First Non-Skins Winner to Earn ISL MVP

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

In front of a home crowd, Hungarian native Katinka Hosszu was crowned the ISL meet MVP in Budapest after seven well-fought swims. The Iron team captain is now the first swimmer to win the honor without aid from skins points – in each of the 3 previous meets, one of the 2 skins event winners has been crowned MVP (Indy – Sarah Sjostrom; Naples – Caeleb Dressel; Lewisville – Vlad Morozov). Skins races are worth more points than regular races – triple in the team standings, though that number is divided by 2 for MVP calculations (so the winner of each skins event receives 13.5 points for their efforts versus the regular 9). That, combined with a lot of relay opportunities for top sprinters, has given them the advantage in MVP battles so far.

Top 5 MVP Rankings- ISL Budapest

Diving into Hosszu versus the other three MVPs, she currently ranks third behind Sarah Sjostrom and Caeleb Dressel.

Top MVP Swimmers (as of Match 4)

However, it is important to note the advantage the other three swimmers had with their skins event wins. If a swimmer wins the skins event, 27 points gets awarded to the team total. However, half of those points (13.5 pts) gets awarded to the individual alone towards MVP rankings. Therefore, if we treat the skins win as a 9-point award rather the 13.5-point bonus award, we see that Hosszu’s total was just 1.5 points behind Sjostrom’s Indy performance.

MVP Rankings Without Skins-Aid

Hosszu overcame the skins-advantage by successfully swimming a 7-event schedule. What’s more, 6 of those 7 events were individual races. While relays count toward MVP scoring, athletes get the relay’s total points divided by 4. That means a swimmer even on a winning relay only gets 4.5 points, so there is an advantage in this format to athletes who swim more individual events.

Hosszu swam one more event on day two in Budapest than she did on day 2 in Lewisville with the addition of the 100 back to her schedule. She also swam the 200 free rather than the 50 back on day 1, which meant a lot more total yards raced in Budapest than a week earlier. This benefited her points-wise, though, as she finished 3rd place in the 200 free rather her 6th-place finish in the 50 back last week.

ISL Budapest ISL Lewisville Event Finish Event Finish 400 IM 1st (9 pts) 400 IM 1st (9 pts) 200 Back 2nd (7 pts) 200 Back 3rd (6 pts) 200 Free 3rd (6 pts) 50 Back 6th (3 pts) 400 Medley Relay 5th (2 pts) 400 Medley Relay 3rd (3 pts) 200 IM 1st (9 pts) 200 IM 1st (9 pts) 100 BK 4th (5 pts) 200 Fly 1st (9 pts) 200 FL 1st (9 pts) 39 total pts (3rd) 47 total pts (MVP)

Everyone knew that Hosszu would be unstoppable in the IM races, giving her a near-automatic 18 points to her name. The race between her and LA Current’s Katie McLaughlin in the finishing stretch of the 200 fly gave Hosszu a crucial 9 points late in the meet.

While the Iron Lady went from 3rd to 5th in the 400 medley relay, it was only a one-point deficit as the points are split four-ways to each relay member. Similarly, she also had a slim one-point improvement in the 200 back going from 3rd to 2nd.

Ultimately, the decision to put Hosszu in the 200 free and 100 back over the 50 back is what gave her the edge over her other competitors and helped her demonstrate that the MVP honors aren’t exclusively for sprinters.