Florida State Sweeps Georgia Tech, Ferraro Hits NCAA #4 Time in 200 FL

Georgia Tech V. Florida State

October 26, 2019

McAuley Aquatic Center

Atlanta, GA

Meet Results

ACC Rivals Florida State and Georgia Tech duked it out on Saturday at the McAuley Aquatic Center. In the end, Florida State (FSU) swept the home team Georgia Tech, winning 17 of the 28 swimming events.

Women’s Meet

Scores: Florida State 177- Georgia Tech 123

After FSU finished 1-2 in the 200 medley relay, Georgia Tech senior Emily Ilgenfritz responded with her win in the 1000 free (10:08.11). Later in the meet, Ilgentfritz put a valiant effort to sweep the distance events with another win in the 500 free (4:56.34).

Soon after, teammate Caroline Lee would go on to sweep the backstrokes, winning both the 100 (55.34) and 200 (2:01.29) races. Lee wasn’t the only event sweeper as FSU sophomore Nina Kucheran picked up wins in the 100 breast (1:02.16) and 200 breast (2:16.27).

The second double-winner for FSU was Aryan Fernandes, who after taking third in the 50 free picked up victories in the 100 fly (54.98) and 200 IM (2:04.39).

Men’s Meet

Scores: Florida State 160- Georgia Tech 140

While the Georgia Tech men were snipped by FSU by 20 points, two swimmers highlighted the team’s Saturday performance. Christian Ferraro first not only swept both the 200 fly (1:45.86,) and 100 fly (47.85), but now ranks 4th in the NCAA thus far with his 200 fly win.

Then, Georgia Tech teammate Caio Pumputis powered the Yellow Jackets with his triple-event wins. Pumputis scored wins in the 200 free (1:38.51), 200 breast (2:01.59), and 200 IM (1:49.54).

However, the Seminoles saw three double-event winners that gave a slight edge over the Yellow Jackets. Scott Pekarske first won the 1000 free at 9:19.52 after Georgia Tech’s 200 medley relay win. He then won the 500 free with a time of 4:31.73.

Shortly after, Griffin Alaniz took home wins in both the 100 back (49.29) and 200 back (1:48.42). Then, Seminole freshman Peter Varjasi swept the sprints with top-10 NCAA swims put up in the making. Varjasi first won the 50 free at 20.04, now #10 in the NCAA this season. He followed up with a win in the 100 free at 44.03, ranking #8 in the NCAA.

Florida State Release

Atlanta – The No.15/20 Florida State swimming and diving teams secured a pair of wins on the against NR/RV Georgia Tech on the road at the McAuley Aquatic Center on Saturday.

The 20th-ranked women’s team (2-2, 1-2 ACC) defeated Georgia Tech (0-1, 0-1 ACC) 177-123, while the No. 15 men (3-1, 2-1 ACC) edged the Yellow Jackets 160-140.

“We had a good day with two road wins against a very good ACC opponent,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We mixed up events a little today to see some of our team in different races. It was a good day.”

The Seminoles won a combined 21 events, including all four diving events.

“It was another great performance by these guys,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “They all had a great day.”

The women’s team started out with a massive lead after finishing in first and second place in the 200 medley relay. The team of freshman Tania Quaglieri, sophomores Nina Kucheran and Aryanna Fernandes and Rebecca Moynihan turned in the top time of 1:41.23 and were followed by junior Emma Terebo, sophomores Hannah Womer and Kertu Alenk and freshman Elizabeth Harris at 1:42.90.

Freshman Guilia Grasso won the 200 free with a time of 1:51.56 and Kucheran contributed over a two-second win in the 100 breast (1:02.16).

Georgia Tech picked up a one-two finish in the 200 fly, but the Noles answered with a sweep of the 50 free as Alnek (23.48) was first, Moynihan (23.55) was second and Fernandes (24.13) placed third.

Off the break, the Seminoles added another sweep in the 100 free, led by Terebo (50.93) followed by Harris (51.35) in second place and Womer (52.31) in third.

The Jackets answered with a one-two showing in the 200 back, but Kucheran followed with her second individual win of the day, taking the 200 breast with at time of 2:16.27.

Senior Ayla Bonniwell tallied a season-high score of 327.68 for the win on 3-meter and her classmate Molly Carlson followed in third at 315.15. Later in the meet, Bonniwell and Carlson were first and second on 1-meter, scoring 309.30 and 296.63 respectively.

Fernandes was the winner in the 200 IM (2:04.39) and the Noles closed the meet out with a win in the 400 free relay behind Moynihan, Terebo, Harris and Alnek at 3:24.42.

After the men finished second in the 200 medley relay, freshman Scott Pekarske picked up his first-career victory in the 1000 free behind a season best swim of 9:19.52.

Georgia Tech won the 200 free, but the Seminoles captured big points behind a first, second and fourth place showing in the 100 back. Alaniz led the way at 49.64, followed by junior Jackson Lucas in second (50.35) and freshman Francesco Peron (51.54) in fourth.

Sophomore Izaak Bastian was the winner in the 100 breast with a time of 55.49, but Georgia Tech answered with a sweep of the 200 fly.

Freshman Peter Varjasi posted his season best swim in the 50 free to win by three one-hundredths of a second, with a time of 20.04.

In diving, senior Cam Thatcher picked up his first win of the season, claiming 3-meter diving with a score of 395.63 and junior Joshua Davidson was third at 370.35.

Off the break, the Seminoles found a grove as Varjasi (44.03) and senior Vladimir Stefanik (45.05) added first and second place points in the 100 free and Alaniz (1:48.42) and freshman Nick Vance (1:49.21) added a one-two punch in the 200 back.

Georgia Tech won the 200 breast, but Pekarske won a tight race in the 500 free, clocking 4:31.73.

The Jackets won the next two races, but the Seminoles put up a sweep on 1-meter, led by Davidson (325.28), followed by Thatcher (318.90) in second and senior Aidan Faminoff in third (318.60) in order to put the meet away for the Noles.

FSU closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 free relay behind Alaniz, sophomores Max McCusker, Jakub Ksiazek and Stefanik at 2:59.68.

Florida State will visit No.9/1 Florida on Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. and return home to host Florida Southern, North Florida and West Florida on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Morcom Aquatics Center.

Georgia Tech Release

THE FLATS– Georgia Tech hosted its first dual meet of the season, coming up short against ACC rival Florida State (15/20, CSCAA) on Saturday morning at McCauley Aquatic Center. The men fell 160-140, while the women lost 177-123.

“Obviously, it is disappointing to lose, but we were close in a lot of these events and had a lot of our freshmen and sophomores swim really well for us,” said head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “We know what we have to work on to improve and will train hard over the next couple weeks as we prepare for Tennessee and our home invitational.”

Men’s Highlights

The men were led by junior Christian Ferraro, who won the 200 fly with an NCAA B qualifying time of 1:45.86. He also won the 100 fly with a time of 47.85. They also got a strong showing from junior Caio Pumputis, who won the 200 free (1:38.51), 200 breast (2:01.59) and 200 IM (1:49.54).

The team of sophomore Kyle Barone, junior Jonathan Yang, Ferraro and junior Corben Miles won the men’s 200 medley relay (1:29.25), while the team of junior Austin Daniel, Miles, Ferraro and Pumputis finished second in the 400 free relay (3:00.15).

Miles also placed second in the 50 free with a time of 20.07.

Freshman Dylan Scott finished second in the 1000 free (9:25.35) and 500 free (4:31.94), while Barone touched the wall second in the 100 back (49.60), and third in the 200 back (1:51.38).

Junior Jonathan Yang was runner-up in the 100 breast with a time of 56.18, with freshman Daniel Kertesz finishing right behind with a time of 56.42. Yang also finished fourth in the 200 breast (2:04.52).

Senior Clay Hering finished second in the 200 fly (1:48.13) and fourth in the 100 fly (49.96).

In diving, freshman Ruben Lechuga led the Jackets, finishing second on the 3-meter board (380.55) and fourth on the 1-meter board (307.80).

Women’s Highlights

Senior Emily Ilgenfritz led the women, winning the 1000 free (10:08.11) and 500 free (4:56.34), and finishing second in the 200 fly (2:02.66). Senior Caroline Lee also had a good day for the Jackets, winning the 100 back (55.54) and 200 back (2:01.29).

Freshman McKenzie Campbell won the 200 fly (2:00.62), finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:06.49), and was Tech’s top finisher (fifth overall) in the 100 fly (56.37).

Freshman Kyrsten Davis touched the wall second in the 200 free (1:53.05) and fourth in the 100 free (52.42), while senior Kristen Hepler was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:04.50), 200 breast (2:18.66) and 200 IM (2:05.18).

Junior Allie Paschal also finished second in the 200 back (2:02.28)

The women’s 400 free relay group of Ilgenfritz, Davis, freshman Amanda Hoejberg and Hepler finished second with a time of 3:29.75. The 200 medley relay group of Paschal, freshman Imane El Barodi, senior Chloe Miller and junior Catriona MacGregor placed third in the 200 medley relay.

In diving, junior Camryn Hidalgo finished second on the 3-meter board (318.00) and third on the 1-meter board (292.80).

Tech Tidbits:

* Cale Russell placed third (9:27.16) for the Jackets in the 1000 free.

* Tim Slanschek came in third in the 200 fly (1:49.77) and 200 IM (1:52.68).

* Albert Zhi placed third in the 200 free (1:40.89) and fifth in the 100 free (45.77).

* Tanner Doan finished third in the 200 breast (2:03.54), and fourth in the 100 breast (56.76) and 200 IM (1:52.70).

* Josh Cohen finished third in the 500 free (4:36.58) and fourth in the 1000 free (9:33.93).

* Austin Daniel placed third in the 100 free (45.26), and fourth in the 50 free (20.73).

* Julie Shuford finished third in the 200 breast (2:21.59)

* Maddie Hadd placed third in the 1000 free (10:27.71)

* Brooke Switzer finished third in the 200 free (1:53.28) and fourth in the 500 free (5:04.76)

* MacGregor finished third in the 100 breast (1:05.39)

* Joonas Koski placed fourth (4:39.85) in the 500 free.

* AJ Carroll placed fifth in the 100 back with a time of 51.75

* Leon Warnakulasuriya finished fourth in the 200 back (1:52.35).

* Lindsay Wallace finished fourth in the 1000 free (10:32.07) and fifth in the 500 free (5:06.76).

* Abby Cohen placed fourth in the 200 free (1:53.40)

* Jami Williams finished fourth in the 100 back (56.60)

* Paschal finished fifth in the 100 back (56.66)

* Miller placed fourth in the 200 fly (2:04.48) and sixth in the 100 fly (56.62).

* Hoejberg finished fourth in the 50 free (24.31) and fifth in the 100 free (52.53).