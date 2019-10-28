Anastasia Gorbenko Breaks SCM 200 IM Euro Jr Record/Israeli Record

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

16-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko, member of the LA Current, took down the European Junior record in the SCM 200 IM during the second day of competition at the ISL Budapest match.

Gorbenko, just 16 years old, finished fourth in the 200 IM on Sunday with a personal best of 2:07.64, dipping under the European Junior benchmark time of 2:07.65. At the same time, Gorbenko also set a new Israeli national record, eclipsing her former record of 2:08.01 from the ISL Lewisville match.

Split Comparisons ISL Budapest ISL Lewisville FL 28.28 28.14 BK 32.73 32.10 BR 36.87 37.19 FR 29.76 30.58 2:07.64 2:08.01

After four ISL meets, Gorbenko is now the 7th-fastest swimmer in the 200 IM. Stacking up the teen in the all-time event rankings, Gorbenko is now the 15th-fastest European performer and the 43rd-fastest performer worldwide.

At the same meet, Gorbenko led off the 400 free relay to another Israeli record in the 100 free, stopping the clock at 52.87. Last week in Lewisville, along with her then-national record in the 200 IM, Gorbenko also broke the 400 IM national record at 4:37.68.

Gorbenko now holds 5 LCM national records and 3 SCM national records. The teen has already qualified for the 2020 Olympics and will represent Team Israel in the 200 IM.