SwimmersBest Drill of the Month: 3 Sculls and 3 Pulls

SwimSwam thanks SwimmersBest for sponsoring “Drill of the Month.” This is a SwimSwam recurring feature that brings drills and idea submissions from various creative and innovative coaches all over the world.

This month’s drill comes to us from Dwight Anderson, head age group coach at Bellevue Club Swim Team, located in Washington. BCST was named a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club in 2019, and garnered Level 1 honors in the Club Recognition program. Anderson has been with the program since 2007.

He offered SwimSwam a backstroke drill for this month’s Drill of the Month. “It’s basically a variation of six kicks in-between each pull,” Anderson said.

How to perform the “three sculls and three pulls” drill for backstroke:

When doing backstroke, have the swimmer scull three times with their bottom arm at the beginning of their catch. At the same time, keep the top arm extended straight up out of the water. The swimmer should take three strokes after they stop to scull each time, then repeat on the opposite side.

Check out the drill below:

