SwimSwam Drill of the Month – August 2023: “Golf Ball Drill”

SwimSwam is proud to present the Drill of the Month for August 2023. Drill of the Month is a SwimSwam recurring feature that brings drills and idea submissions from various creative and innovative coaches at every level all over the world.

The Drill of the Month for August of 2023 comes to us from Schroeder Y’s Chandler Lewis. Lewis, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater, leads Schroeder Y’s Junior and Senior teams at their Ramirez Aquatic Center site in South Milwaukee.

This month’s drill is called “Golf Ball Drill.” The purpose of the drill is to reinforce correct hand placement on the entry in the long axis strokes (backstroke and freestyle). As many of the most effective drills are, this drill is relatively simple to do. All it takes is holding a golf ball between the thumb and index finger while swimming one of the long axis strokes.

Here is a description of “Golf Ball Drill” in Lewis’ own words:

“The golf ball drill involves holding the golf ball between your thumb and index finger. Placing a golf ball between the two fingers forces your hand to enter with the outside edge and lead with the pinky instead of the thumb. This is especially important in both long axis strokes. I have found finding things such as paddles, eyes closed and golf balls increase sensation that allows athletes to gain awareness to make changes.”

Here is a video of “Golf Ball Drill” in action: