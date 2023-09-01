SwimSwam Drill of the Month – August 2023: “Golf Ball Drill”

SwimSwam is proud to present the Drill of the Month for August 2023. Drill of the Month is a SwimSwam recurring feature that brings drills and idea submissions from various creative and innovative coaches at every level all over the world.
The Drill of the Month for August of 2023 comes to us from Schroeder Y’s Chandler Lewis. Lewis, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater, leads Schroeder Y’s Junior and Senior teams at their Ramirez Aquatic Center site in South Milwaukee.
This month’s drill is called “Golf Ball Drill.” The purpose of the drill is to reinforce correct hand placement on the entry in the long axis strokes (backstroke and freestyle). As many of the most effective drills are, this drill is relatively simple to do. All it takes is holding a golf ball between the thumb and index finger while swimming one of the long axis strokes.
Here is a description of “Golf Ball Drill” in Lewis’ own words: