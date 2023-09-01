NCAA Confirms Dates, Location for 2024 Zone Diving Championships (Division I)

The dates and locations for the 2024 NCAA Division I Zone Diving Championships have been confirmed. The six zones will determine the qualifiers for the 2024 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

To qualify for the Zone Diving Championships, competitors must hit the required diving score in any bona fide collegiate competition or the US National Diving Championships.

Zone Diving Qualifying Scores

Men’s Women’s 1-meter 300 265*/220** 3-meter 320 280*/235** platform 300 225**

* – 6 Dive Score

** – 5 Dive Score

The number of spots allocated to each zone is dependent on how the teams from those zones performed at last year’s NCAA Championship meet. A certain number of slots from each zone get their travel to nationals covered by the NCAA, while others can qualify on their own program’s budget.

While each of the six zone diving locations has a long history of hosting big meets, including zone diving events, none hosted a zone diving meet last year.

Zone A

Denunzio Pool, Princeton University

Princeton, New Jersey

March 11-13

Zone B

Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia

Athens, Georgia

March 10-13

Zone C

Ralph Wright Natatorium, University of Louisville

Louisville, Kentucky

March 14-16

Zone D

Campus Recreation & Wellness Center, University of Houston

Houston, Texas

March 11-13

Zone E

Wall Aquatic Center, Northern Arizona University

Flagstaff, Arizona

March 11-13