Vanderbilt Women Edge Out Campbell In New Years Day Clash

Vanderbilt vs Campbell (W)

January 1, 2020

Buies Creek, N.C.

Results

Courtesy: Vanderbilt Athletics

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The Vanderbilt swimming team collected its first victory of the new year with a 135-127 win over Campbell on Wednesday at the Johnston Aquatic Center.

The Dores opened the meet with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with the Vanderbilt A-relay touching in at 1:47.63.

In the 500-yard freestyle, junior Lara Hernandez-Tome finished in 17:45.23 to claim her third victory of the season in the event. Following Hernandez-Tome, freshman Alix Roy touched in at 18:08.79 to notch second place.

Earning another top finish for the Commodores, freshman Alina Jones collected her first victory of the season.

The freshman touched the wall at 30.78 in the 50-yard breaststroke followed by Lindsey Gordon in second (31.11) and Lizzy Colwell in third (31.34).

In the 100-yard butterfly, sophomore Tonner DeBeer earned a second-place finish with a time of 57.18. Freshman Kristen Nutter tabbed third by touching in at 1:00.07.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, the Commodores secured top finishes with three Vanderbilt swimmers earning podium finishes.

Leading the Dores, Lindsey Gordon finished in 1:06.30 to claim first followed by Jones in second (1:06.62) and Hannah Hunt in third (1:09.06).

Sophomore Krisyln Porter tabbed her first victory of the season in the 500 free finishing in 5:11.57 followed by fellow sophomore Abby Burke notching second place in 5:14.56.

In the 50-yard butterfly, DeBeer earned her first top finish of the meet. The sophomore touched the wall at 25.80.

Closing out the individual races, Lizzy Colwell led the Commodores in the 100-yard IM with a first-place finish (59.95). Kaley Buchanan touched in at 1:00.46 to place second followed by Lauren Thomas collecting third (1:00.90).

In the final event of the meet, Vanderbilt A relay notched second place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.95).

The Commodores will return to action Jan. 3 in Gainesville, Florida, to compete in a quad meet hosted by Florida. Vanderbilt will face Florida, Liberty and North Florida.

Keep up with the Commodores as they prepare by following @VandySwimming on Twitter and Instagram.

Courtesy: Campbell Athletics

BUIES CREEK, N.C — Campbell University swimming won seven of 14 events against Southeastern Conference member Vanderbilt, but suffered an eight-point setback, 135-127, on New Year’s Day at the Johnson Aquatic Center.

The Fighting Camels earned six individual victories in the 200 free, 50 back, 100 fly, 50 free, 100 free and 100 back, while also winning the 200-free relay at the end of the meet.

Annie Sanchez took top points in the 200 free (1:55.20) and the 100 free (52.98); with Megan Everritt also earning a pair of individual victories in the 50 back (27.07) and 100 back (57.99). Maddie Baiotto won the 100 fly (56.74), while Colleen Renshaw earned the first 50 free victory of her collegiate career, swimming a time of 24.29.

Campbell’s 200-free relay team of Sanchez, Renshaw, Baiotto and Sarah Wilson collectively swam a time of 1:36.51, suitable for the quartet’s fifth first-place finish of the season.

Campbell also had a trio of second-place finishers in the freestyle sprints as Renshaw placed second in the 200 free (1:58.72) and 100 free (53.96), while Wilson took second place in the 50 free (24.75).

Kamaria Mahone finished right behind Everritt in the 50 back with a time of 27.73; Mahone also took third place in the 100 back (59.42).

In the 100 fly, Skyler DeWall tied for third in 1:00.07, placing two spots behind Baiotto’s first-place finish. Baiotto and Julia Sherlock went two-three in the 50 fly, posting times of 25.99 and 26.84, respectively.

Kacey Hauck and Erica Losey finished third (18:45.11) and fourth (18:54.05), respectively in the 1650 free, while in the 500 free, Maggie Whitman place third (5:19.31), three spots ahead of Losey’s sixth-place finish in 5:32.39.

Angelica Brown earned Campbell’s highest placements in the breaststroke events, finishing fifth in both the 50 breast (32.35) and the 100 breast (1:10.38). DeWall took fourth in the 100 individual medley with a season-best mark of 1:02.37.

Everritt, Brown, Baiotto and Wilson opened the meet by taking second place in the 200-medley relay, combining to swim a time of 1:48.15.

Next Friday, Jan. 10, the Fighting Camels will host the UNCW Seahawks as part of Campbell’s annual Senior Day. The meet between the in-state foes is set to begin at 1 p.m. inside the Johnson Aquatic Center.