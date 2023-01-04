Colorado 4A State Runner-Up Jamie Legh Announces Verbal to Dartmouth College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jamie Legh has verbally committed to the admissions process at the Ivy League’s Dartmouth College. Legh is a decorated swimmer Niwot High School and she swims year-round with the Flatiron Athletic Club in Boulder, Colorado.

“i am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at dartmouth college!! i am so thankful for my family, coaches and teammates for their constant love and support. i cannot wait to join this amazing team in The Woods! GO BIG GREEN🌲💚🌲”

Legh specializes in backstroke, butterfly, and IM and was a Colorado High School 4A State medalist in both her sophomore and junior seasons. In 2021, she placed second in the 100 fly (55.75) and third in the 100 back (57.39). Last year, she was runner-up in both events (55.63 fly, 56.75 back).

She recently unleashed a flurry of best times at Winter Juniors West, where she swam the 100 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM and finaled in the 200 fly (13th).

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:59.59

100 fly – 54.52

100 back – 55.29

200 back – 2:01.01

200 IM – 2:05.95

50 free – 24.12

100 free – 52.06

100 breast – 1:06.90

The versatile Legh will be an asset to Dartmouth from the minute she arrives in Hanover. Last year, she would have been the Big Green’s fastest 100 backstroker and 100 butterflyer and would have ranked #2 in the 200 back and 200 fly. She would have been an A finalist in the 100 back and 200 fly and a B finalist in the 100 fly and 200 back at the 2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships, where Dartmouth finished seventh out of eight teams.

