11 Leah Shackley Verbally Commits to Indiana for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Leah Shackley, our #11 recruit in the high school class of 2024, announced in early November –after visits to Georgia and Wisconsin– that she had verbally committed to Indiana University for 2024-25.

Shackley hails from Bedford, Pennsylvania and is a junior at Bedford High School. Previously, she attended Beaver Falls High School and was state champion in the 100 back (52.42) and 100 fly (53.98) at the 2022 PIAA Girls AA State Swimming and Diving Championships. Both times were PBs and were the basis for our ranking. Since then, she has improved to 51.82 in the backstroke and 53.06 in the butterfly. She has also improved by 1.5 seconds in the 200 back and now goes 1:53.45.

Shackley swims club with Blair Regional YMCA. She won both the 100/200 back titles (52.74/1:54.91) at the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Championships last spring and she placed 16th in the 50 free (23.65).

At Phillips 66 International Team Trials in April, she came in 20th in the 100 back (1:01.76) and 200 back (2:14.33), both personal bests. She improved on those times (1:01.51/2:13.70) at NCSA Summer Championships, where she placed second and fourth, respectively. She also came in ninth in the 100 fly with a PB of 1:01.32. Most recently, she clocked new lifetime bests of 1:00.45 in the 100 back, 2:12.36 in the 200 back, and 1:00.62 in the 100 fly at U.S. Open, where she was an A-finalist in both backstroke distances.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 51.82

200 back – 1:53.45

100 fly – 53.06

Shackley will join French twins Julie Delmas and Lucie Delmas in the Hoosiers’ class of 2028. Her SCY times are already fast enough to make NCAAs; she would have been 16th in the 100 back and 19th in the 200 back in prelims at the 2022 Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. She would have been Indiana’s fastest 100 backstroker and second-fastest 200 backstroker last season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.