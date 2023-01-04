MOR Free/Breast Specialist Nina Nugent (2023) Commits to Marshall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nina Nugent, a senior at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, North Carolina, has committed to swim at Marshall University next fall.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Marshall University! Many thanks to the Lord, my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me through this process. The family environment that Coach Ian, Coach James, and the girls have fostered is invaluable and I can’t wait to be a part of the Thundering Herd!! 🦬💚 #WeAre”

Nugent specializes in breaststroke and freestyle. As a junior last season, she qualified for the North Carolina 4A (largest high schools) State Swimming and Diving Championships in both the 100 breast and 100 free; the year before she qualified for States in the 50 free.

She does her club swimming with Marlins of Raleigh and recently competed at the ATOM Winter Invite in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She placed top-8 in the 50/100 free and 100/200 breast and went either best times, or just barely off her best time, in every event.

This summer, she was an A-finalist in the 100 free (2nd), 200 free (6th), 100 breast (5th), and 200 breast (4th) at the Southern Zone Age Group Championships.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.98

100 free – 52.17

200 free – 1:56.44

100 breast – 1:06.19

200 breast – 2:24.87

Marshall women finished third out of six teams at the 2022 Conference USA Swimming and Diving Championships last season. Nugent will join juniors Paige Banton and Audrey West and sophomore Jenna Bopp in the breaststroke training group next fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.