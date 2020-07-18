Slovenian Freestyler Jaka Pusnik Makes 2022 Verbal Commitment to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jaka Pušnik from the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana has announced his verbal commitment to Florida State University for 2022-23.

“I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to FSU. I am super thrilled to be joining this team.”

Born in 2003, Pusnik swims for PK Olimpija Ljubljana and represents Slovenia in international competition. Last summer he was a finalist in the 200 free at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku. He finished 8th with 1:53.76. Since then he has dropped 2.1 seconds in the 200, his strongest event. He also competed in the 400 free and 200 back.

In February, he raced at the Miting VICTORIA – PRIMORJE in Rijeka, Croatia where he won the 200 free with a PB of 1:51.66. He also clocked the fastest 400 free (3:59.78) of the meet and was 4th in the 100 free (52.17). His 200 time of 1:51.6 would have been top-10 in the world last year for boys born in 2002/2003.

In January, Pusnik swam best times in SCM at the Slovenian Short Course Championships in Ljubljana. Competing in the Open category, he earned a silver in the 400 free (3:50.85), a bronze in the 200 free (1:48.93), and he placed 4th in the 100 free (50.90). He also competed in the 800/1500 free and the 100/200 fly. Earlier this month, he raced at the 44th International Swimming Championships – Telekom in Radovljica (SLO).

Event LCM SCM Converted to SCY 100 free 52.17 50.81 45.55 200 free 1:51.66 1:48.80 1:37.71 400 free 3:59.78 3:50.85 4:23.82 800 free 8:21.12 8:05.75 9:15.14 1500 free 16:13.43 15:52.95 15:47.26

Pusnik will overlap a year with Aziz Ghaffari, the Seminoles’ top mid-distance freestyler last season, and Scott Pekarske, their number one miler. Pusnik’s best converted times would have been very close to scoring at ACC Championships in the 200/500/1650 free (it took 1:36.35/4:23.43/15:29.58 to put points on the board in the top-24 of each event).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.