4 Amy Tang Announces Verbal Commitment to Stanford Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bellevue, Washington native Amy Tang, the number 4 recruit on our list of top 20 girls from the high school class of 2021, has announced her intention to swim at Stanford University beginning in the fall of 2021. Tang is the last of our Top 20 recruits to make her decision known. She will join #2 Torri Huske, #8 Samantha Tadder, “best of the rest” category member Meghan Lynch, Anna Shaw, and Lauren Burch in the Cardinal class of 2025.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! It has been my dream ever since I was twelve, and I am so thrilled to join such a stellar group of swimmers. I would like to thank my family, my coach Kyle Johnson, and my teammates for all their support. Go Card!”

Tang is a rising senior at Lakeside High School in Seattle. She is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and represents the United States internationally as a member of the U.S. National Junior Team. A versatile sprinter, she has Olympic Trials cuts in the 50 free (25.66), 100 free (54.71), 100 back (1:01.84) and 100 fly (1:00.53).

In SCY, Tang was 22.9/49.0 in free as a sophomore, before dropping almost a full second in the 50 and in the 100 during her junior year of high school. Swimming Unattached at 2019 Winter Juniors West, she won the 50 free (tied for first) and 100 free and was runner-up in the 100 back, earning PBs in all three events. Tang is now under NCAA invite times in the 100 free and 100 back and brings in a great 200 free that could make her a five-relay threat for Stanford.

SCY times:

50 free – 22.06

100 free – 48.11

200 free – 1:46.64

50 back – 24.61

100 back – 52.17

200 back – 1:57.82

100 breast – 1:04.18

100 fly – 52.95

200 IM – 2:00.69

Tang represented Team USA at 2019 World Junior Championships where she won four gold medals. She swam a blistering 54.18 on the mixed 4×100 free relay, in which she combined with Luca Urlando, Adam Chaney, and Gretchen Walsh to earn the gold and set a World Junior Record and Championship Record (3:25.92). She also earned gold anchoring the women’s 4×100 free, and as a prelims swimmer on the women’s 4×100 medley and mixed 4×100 medley relays.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.