David Gapinski Verbally Commits to Georgia Tech for 2021-22

David Gapinski from St. Johns, Florida has made a verbal commitment to the Georgia Institute of Technology for the 2021-22 school year. A rising senior at Creekside High School, he swims year-round for Loggerhead Aquatics and specializes in butterfly and freestyle. Gapinski finaled in both the 200 free (13th) and 100 fly (13th) at the Florida High School 4A Swimming and Diving Championships in November, earning a PB in the latter. At the Gator Swim Club Holiday Classic a month later, he notched lifetime bests in the 50/200 free while winning the 100 free and 200 free, and finishing second in the 50 free and 200 fly and third in the 100 fly.

Gapinski competed at USA Swimming Futures in Greensboro last summer. He came in 11th in the 200 fly and picked up new times in the 100m free (55.03), 200m free (1:58.99), 100m fly (57.68), and 200m fly (2:08.28).

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:42.54

100 free – 46.93

50 free – 21.60

200 fly – 1:52.55

100 fly – 50.92

Gapinski will suit up for the Yellow Jackets as a member of the geographically-diverse class of 2025 that also includes verbal commits Antonio Romero, Berke Saka, Josh Hanks, Leandro Odorici, Matt Steele, and Mert Kilavuz. By the time he arrives in Atlanta, Georgia Tech will have graduated their top 200 flyer/200 free specialists from 2019-20: Christian Ferraro (1:42.42/1:38.53), Clay Hering (1:44.53/1:37.28), and Tim Slanschek (1:44.96 fly). Dylan Scott (1:37.51 free) and Daniel Kertesz (1:37.85 free) will still be on the roster, though, and should lead a strong training group for Gapinski.

