Georgia Tech Adds Florida 2A Champion Josh Hanks for Fall 2021

Josh Hanks of Pine Crest School and Pine Crest Swim Team in Florida has verbally committed to Georgia Tech’s class of 2025.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Georgia Tech to continue my swimming and education! I want to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family for all their support. Go Jackets!! 🐝

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.63

100 free – 47.16

100 breast – 55.40

200 breast – 2:04.22

200 IM – 1:49.86

Hanks is primarily a breaststroker, though he has potential in sprint free and the 200 IM.

At the 2019 Florida 2A State Championships, with Pine Crest School, Hanks won titles in the 100 breast (56.22) and 200 IM (1:49.95). He was a tad faster in prelims, going lifetime bests 55.40 in the 100 breast and 1:49.86 in the 200 IM. Additionally, he led off Pine Crest’s runner-up 200 free relay and split a 25.23 on their title-earning 200 medley relay.

GT has recently had success with breaststroker/IMer hybrid Caio Pumputis. The rising senior finished top six at the 2019 NCAA Championships in both breaststroke events and the 200 IM.

The class of 2025 is looking pretty strong for the Yellow Jackets so far. Hanks joins Texas freestyler/IMer Antonio Romero, Turkish National Team-ers Mert Kilavuz (a Turkish record-holder) and Berke Saka along with Brazil’s Leandro Odorici in for next fall.

