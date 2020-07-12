Madesyn Ronquillio Leaves Boise State After Shutdown, Transfers to Nebraska

Soon after news that Boise State would be cutting their women’s swimming & diving program (and their baseball team) to save money, top backstroker Madesyn Ronquillio has announced her transfer to Nebraska in the Big Ten conference.

I am grateful to announce that I have committed to transfer to the University of Nebraska to continue the rest of my collegiate athletic career. It has been an honor these past two years to compete as a Bronco. I will be forever grateful for the friendships and memories that I have made along the way and I will always love my Bronco swimmers. My time at Boise State did not end how anyone would ever imagine, but I want to thank my team, coaches, and family for getting me through this transition. I have to believe that things happen for a reason, and God is putting me right where I need to be. I am excited for these next two years at Nebraska, and getting the opportunity to work with great coaches and a new swim family. GO BIG RED!

TOP TIMES

50 free – 23.92

100 free – 53.19

50 back – 25.45

100 free – 54.09

200 back – 1:57.55

100 fly – 55.61

In two seasons with the Broncos, Ronquillio dropped from 24.85 in the 50 free and 26.15/55.62/2:02.78 in the backstroke events to her current bests seen above.

At the 2019 Mountain West Conference Championships, Ronquillio finished 12th in the 100 back (55.13/54.60 in prelims) and 14th in the 200 back (1:59.44). She was also 23rd in the 100 fly. She improved at the 2020 MWC Champs, making A-finals in both backstrokes; she was 54.75 for eighth in the 100 back and 1:57.55 for fifth in the 200 back, while she was 20th in the 100 fly (56.48).

Ronquillio competed at the CSCAA National Invitational in both 2019 and 2020, going a lifetime-best 54.09 in 2020, Boise State’s best performance of the season in that event.

Ronquillio would’ve been Nebraska’s only sub-2:00 200 backstroker last season, and she would’ve been their #2 100 backstroker behind rising junior Autumn Haebig (53.29). Nebraska had zero scorers in either backstroke events at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, but Ronquillio would’ve made the 100 back B-final and the 200 back C-final at that meet with her lifetime bests.

She’ll join the Huskers alongside another transfer, former East Carolina butterflier/freestyler Shannon Stott, as well as incoming freshmen Gabby Donahue, Allison Henry, Caitlin Cairns, Ella Stein, and Sarah Barton.